Joe Biden laughs at age jokes at annual US media rally | Press Freedom News





At the White House Correspondents Association dinner, comedy mixes with dark appeals to free journalists.

United States President Joe Biden was the subject of several pointed jokes at the White House Correspondents Association dinner while taking the opportunity to retort with a few of his own.

Washington’s political and media elites gathered in the US capital on Saturday night for an annual event whose mood ranged from traditional comedic gags to somber appeals to journalists imprisoned abroad.

Headlining the after-dinner entertainment was Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr, who gleefully mocked Biden, 80, for running for a second term, which could mean Biden would be still president at 86.

Wood noted recent angry protests in France over raising the retirement age.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr was host of this year’s White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, D.C. [Al Drago/Reuters]

They revolted because they didn’t want to work until they were 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us to work four more years, he joked.

When it was his turn on the mic, Biden took a swipe at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a recent Republican-passed bill that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for a series of budget cuts, including some of Bidens’ major legislative achievements.

The last time Republicans voted for something so unfortunate it took 15 tries, Biden said, referring to the number of House of Representatives votes McCarthy needed to become president in January.

Biden even made a few self-deprecating jokes, mostly surrounding criticism of his age as he mounts a bid for re-election.

He also targeted CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was fired after making sexist and ageist remarks on air.

Call me old, Biden said. I call it being seasoned. You say I’m old. I say I am wise. You say I’m over the hill. Don Lemon looks like he’s a man at his peak.

Journalism is not a crime

Biden also referred to several American journalists detained in other countries.

We are here to send a message to the country and, quite frankly, to the world: the free press is a pillar, perhaps the pillar, of a free society, not the enemy, Biden said in his speech.

After arriving at the dinner, President and First Lady Jill Biden met privately with the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been jailed in Russia since March.

He was accused of espionage despite strong denials from his employer and the US government. Some guests wore buttons with Free Evan printed on them.

Also among the 2,600 people at the gala was Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who has not been heard from since his disappearance at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. US officials say they are operating in assuming he’s alive and working to try and get him home.

Journalism is not a crime. Evan and Austin should be released immediately along with all other Americans held overseas, Biden said. I promise you, I’m working like crazy to bring them home.

