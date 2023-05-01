UK government extends Sudan withdrawal with additional flights | method





The UK government announced plans on Monday to conduct additional evacuation flights from Sudan after previously suggesting that efforts to bring British nationals from the war-torn country were over.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) urged all British nationals wishing to leave Sudan by noon local time (11am BST) to the airport at Sudan’s port on the Red Sea coast. May 1st.

Planes that left Wadi Seidna airport, just north of the capital, Khartoum, late Saturday night were expected to be evacuated.

FCDO Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the BBC the operation was very successful, but added: We can’t stay there forever in such a dangerous situation.

The number of people evacuated by the government on Sunday reached 2,122 on 23 flights, the FCDO said in Sudan, the longest and largest evacuation effort of any Western country.

The ministers were initially criticized for their slow response to the crisis, with some British citizens trapped in Sudan complaining of a lack of communication and lack of support.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed that there would be no further evacuation flights from Wadi Seidna.

The evacuation flight ended in Wadi Seidna but our rescue efforts continue in Port Sudan. We are committed to ensuring a long ceasefire, a stable transition to civilian rule, and an end to it. [to] Violence in Sudan, he said.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the Special Committee on Foreign Relations, told The Observer she had received intelligence that parts of the Sudanese army had blocked British nationals from navigating the dangerous route to the airbase north of Khartoum.

The extension of the UK evacuation follows a last-minute U-turn by the government to allow NHS staff to join British nationals trapped in Sudan on Saturday’s flight. It came after doctors’ unions called for NHS medical staff without British passports to be included in the airlift.

FCDO confirmed on Saturday that evacuation criteria had been expanded to include eligible non-UK nationals working as clinicians within the NHS and their dependents leaving to enter the UK.

Thousands of British citizens may remain in Sudan against the backdrop of ongoing fighting in Khartoum. The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary groups said Sunday they would extend the humanitarian ceasefire by another 72 hours.

The move follows international pressure to allow civilians safe passage and aid, but it hasn’t stopped the ongoing clashes.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has warned that the turbulent African country’s conflict could escalate into one of the world’s worst civil wars if not stopped soon.

Fighting broke out on 15 April between Army Commander-in-Chief and Sudan’s de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Vice-President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. Since then, more than 500 people have died. , who commands the paramilitary rapid reinforcements.

Talking to Sudanese-born telecommunications tycoon Mo Ibrahim at an event in Nairobi, Hamdok forbids Sudan from reaching the point of civil war that falls between Syria, Yemen and Libya.

I think it will be a nightmare for the world and it will have many consequences, he added.

with PA media

