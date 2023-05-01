Russian-Ukrainian War Latest: Putin Launches Missile Blitz on Kiev, Activates Air Defense





Ukraine activated its air defense systems and raised airstrike alerts across the country after Russia launched another missile barrage towards the beleaguered country in the early hours of today.

The air defenses are working! The Kyiv regional administration wrote on Telegram amidst sounds of explosions in the area.

calm down! Stay in shelter until the air alarm goes off!

So far, explosions have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy. Locals were seen evacuating subway stations after the country went on air raid alert.

The air raid alert went off at about 3:40 a.m. local time today.

Ukrainian police chief Serhii Shaikhet warned that Russia could try to attack Ukraine with up to 100 missiles, and Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak urged citizens not to ignore the airstrike sirens.

The missile strike came just two days after a similar attack by Vladimir Putin’s military in Ukraine killed at least 23 people, including four children, after a Russian missile struck a nine-story residential building.

Key PointsShow latest update 1682908665 missile strikes over Kiev, air defense active

An air raid warning was issued across Ukraine by the emergency services after a missile attack threat earlier today.

Threat of missile attack! Kyivs regional administration wrote in Telegram. Stay in a shelter.

“Be safe and don’t promote air defense operations,” said Andriy Yemak, chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 03:37

1682917577 Ukraine says all missiles aimed at Kiev have been destroyed.

All missiles aimed at the capital have been destroyed, Kyiv city officials wrote on Telegram.

According to (preliminary information) there were no civilian casualties and no housing or infrastructure was destroyed, city officials said.

An anti-aircraft defense system was also activated to protect the city and the Kiev region, a separate administrative entity, from Russian missiles, officials said.

Ukrainian media also reported that explosions occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 06:06

1682917557 Ukraine shoots down 15 of 18 Russian missiles launched overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 of 18 missiles fired by Russia early this morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), Russian aggressors attacked Ukraine from strategic aircraft, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

He added that 15 of the 18 missiles launched were destroyed.

Zaluzny said Russia fired cruise missiles of the -101/-555 type into Ukraine.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 06:05

1682917218Czech President supports Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel visited Ukraine over the weekend.

“After the events of 1968, the Czechs had to fend for themselves for more than 20 years because no one helped them,” the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tweeted.

Ukraine has over 50 partner countries supporting it. The Russians will be pushed out much faster.

William Mata May 1, 2023 06:00

1682916514 Late night explosions reported in Pavlohrad, Ukraine.

Officials said they heard a loud explosion last evening in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Mayor Anatolii Vershyna confirmed the explosion in the Pavlohrad area while an air raid warning was in effect.

Some social media users also reported strong explosions, damaged buildings and broken windows in the city.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 05:48

1682915088Zelensky and Macron hold Sunday call to talk about military needs in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over a phone call and discussed Ukraine’s military needs, both sides said.

Prime Minister Zelensky said he had a long and meaningful conversation with Macron, during which the two mend their views on their stance on the war and how to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In his evening video address, he said he personally thanked France and Emmanuel for supporting our country and our people. He also thanked France for promising to send arms to Ukraine.

The French president said Macron had reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine to the wartime president and that Macron had provided an update on European coordination to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Arpan Rai May 1, 2023 05:24

1682913618Pope Francis ends the weekend in Hungary with a plea

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday as Europe wrapped up his weekend visit by welcoming migrants and the poor and pleading for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Francis made an appeal on the banks of the Danube, celebrating Mass at Kossuth Lajos Square in Budapest, with the Hungarian Parliament and Budapest’s famous Chain Bridge in the background. The celebration provided a visual highlight of Francis’ three-day visit, which has been dominated by the Vatican’s attention to the plight of migrants and the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Pope visiting Hungary

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

William Mata May 1, 2023 05:00

1682912884 Vatican involved in secret peace mission to Ukraine, Pope says.

Pope Francis confirmed that the Vatican is directly involved in a peace mission to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

I am willing to do whatever I have to do. We have a mission in progress, but it hasn’t been revealed yet. On the plane returning from his three-day visit to Hungary, the pope told reporters that he would reveal it when it was revealed.

I think peace is always created by opening channels. Peace can never be achieved through closure. … This is not easy.

He added that he had spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Archbishop Hilarion, the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest, about the situation in Ukraine.

In this meeting, we didn’t just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We’ve talked about all of this. Everyone is interested in the road to peace, he said.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 04:48

1682911559 Ukraine says it still has parts of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian forces hold part of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of a long-running Russian offensive, and a key pro-Moscow military chief said his men were making progress.

Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the enemy was unable to hold the city, despite throwing all its forces into the battle and achieving some success.

The defense of Bakhmut is coping with its military mission, she said in a Telegram post. Ukrainian forces have not said exactly how far the city is in Russian hands.

After struggling for months to capture Bahmut, Russian forces are slowly capturing more and more parts of the city.

On Sunday, Russia’s defense ministry said Russian forces had captured four blocks west of Bahmut.

And Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces in the east, told the ICTV channel that it was still possible to supply Bahmut’s garrison with food, ammunition, medicine and evacuate the wounded.

Arfan Rai May 1, 2023 04:25

1682910059 Vatican Secret Peace Mission Intervention’

Pope Francis said Sunday that the Vatican would be more than happy to help return Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia during the war.

Every human gesture helps. Cruel gestures don’t help, Francis said at a public press conference en route from Hungary.

Francis also reveals that a secret peace mission is underway. However, he declined to provide further details when asked if he had discussed peace initiatives in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Russian Orthodox Church’s representative in Hungary.

Pope visiting Hungary

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

William Mata May 1, 2023 04:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war-putin-missiles-air-raid-b2330020.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

