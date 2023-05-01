



London MPs and colleagues were lobbied by key groups in the European Parliament corruption scandal during a visit to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After paying thousands of pounds to visit abroad, several British politicians publicly praised Doha’s human rights record in a speech to the British Parliament, despite concerns raised by human rights groups about Qatar’s appalling working conditions and thousands of deaths. . South Asian migrant construction workers.

The trip revealed a new layer to Qatar of extensive lobbying by Western politicians in preparation for last year’s World Cup, and now a previously undisclosed session in London for an organization embroiled in the Qatargate scandal that sprawls money to influence. A foothold was laid. It has captured Brussels since December 2022.

British politicians were part of several delegations organized by the Qatar National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and are now under scrutiny as one of the key actors in the Qatargate scandal.

Ali Bin Samikh Al Marri, who led the NHRC for over a decade until 2021, was arrested in a Belgian criminal investigation through Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former MP known as the ringleader, according to the arrest warrant. Depicted as the controller of a connected European Parliament bribery network. .

Panzeri has admitted to “participating in corruption” as part of a police investigation into whether Qatar illegally influenced European Parliament affairs and is currently under house arrest.

“Lighting and Heating”

Two colleagues, Liberal Democrat Kuban Hussein and independent colleague Paulau Oddin, visited Qatar in October 2022 on a trip paid for by the NHRC.

According to photos and reports published by the NHRC, during the visit Hussain attended a press conference to pay tribute to the Qatari government’s progress in human rights.

Back in London, Hussein told a Senate debate that foreign workers in Qatar were provided with lighting, heating and cooked food three times a day. He said the visiting delegation unanimously agreed that Qatar had made great strides in reform.

He also described it as encouraging that Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the EU on human rights, citing a secret cooperation agreement that Politico uncovered last month.

The agreement was signed by the NHRC and Panzeri in 2018, but Congress has distanced itself from the document, claiming it is not an official agreement.

Udin, who has been on the same trip as Hussein, spoke positively about Qatar’s 2022 World Cup organization in the Senate, emphasizing the care of influential fans. She made no direct comments about human rights.

Panzeri admitted to “complicity” and is now under house arrest | Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Both colleagues declared their trips per Senate rules, but were not required to disclose their value. Similar visits by Members of Parliament were each rated at over 3,000.

On a separate trip in 2020 paid for by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NHRC also lobbied a group of British MPs, several of whom praised Qatar’s efforts to improve conditions for workers in parliamentary debates.

The delegation was led by Liberal Democrat Home Affairs and Justice Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael and included Conservative MPs Alan Cairns, Adam Holloway, Jackie Doyle Price and Labor MP Justin Mathers.

Photos from the visit show that he met Al-Mari, who left NHRC when he was appointed Minister of Labor in Qatar in 2021.

Carmichael later spoke before the British Parliament in reference to previous human rights abuses in Qatar: It’s important to note that they never excused such a breach, but it showed the old line that sunlight was the best disinfectant because it shone on them. He adds that workers’ accommodations and medical care have improved significantly, and that’s pretty true.

Holloway said it was really interesting to see how Qatar is cracking down on rogue employers, and Doyle-Price said we should be a little less holy than you about it when dealing with oppression. change.

POLITICO also found evidence of previous visits by UK MPs to the NHRC in 2017 and 2018.

All MPs and colleagues mentioned in this story have been contacted for comment, but none have chosen to do so. There is no hint that either of them broke British parliamentary rules.

Call for ‘urgent’ reforms

Lobbying British parliamentarians by foreign powers has been in the spotlight since a series of stories last year by POLITICO and other publications exposing a lack of regulation in the field.

The House Standards Committee has since proposed a ban on foreign governments running an all-party parliamentary group (APPG), but decided not to recommend stricter restrictions on donations in the form of international hospitality.

Last week, the European Parliament adopted non-binding directives barring MEPs from making official trips to Qatar and Morocco while corruption investigations continue. MEPs now must obtain permission from the Speaker of Parliament before inviting diplomats from these two countries to their premises in Brussels or Strasbourg.

Daniel Bruce, Chief Executive of Transparency International UK, said: It is all too easy for an oppressive state to try and woo British Members of Parliament to launder their reputations.”

He added that rules about who can pay for travel abroad “need to be tightened urgently”.

Eddy Wax and Gregorio Sorgi reported from Brussels. John Johnston also contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-politicians-lobby-scandal-qatargate-controller-lavish-overseas-trips/

