Second convoy of US citizens fleeing Khartoum arrives in Port Sudan





A second convoy of US citizens arrived in the coastal city of Port Sudan on Sunday as part of an evacuation effort organized by the US government. The convoy included about eight buses carrying American evacuees from Khartoum amid clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.

The US government, together with its allies, has now facilitated the departure of nearly 1,000 US citizens, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. Fewer than 5,000 US citizens have sought government advice, Miller added.

Sunday’s eligible evacuees will travel by boat across the Red Sea to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where U.S. officials will assist with consular and emergency services. A US Navy craft with military personnel seen on deck also arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday, CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reported.

U.S. nationals arrive to be evacuated from the port, as clashes between paramilitary rapid support forces and the Sudanese army continue, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 30, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

The first civilian convoy of American evacuees arrived in Port Sudan on Saturday. It included 18 buses carrying several hundred American citizens.

Security around the first convoy was described as “tight”. Passengers were asked not to use their cell phones. The 12-hour journey to the coast was confirmed to be under the protection of “upper cover”, likely US military drones.

The United States must have wondered why it had not organized evacuation efforts for civilians, when other countries, including Britain, Germany and France, did. The United States evacuated its diplomats from the country and closed its embassy a week ago.

At least two US citizens have died amid the fighting, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed on Wednesday. Kirby said the second American died on Tuesday but did not confirm his identity. However, the Sudanese Association of American Physicians nominated American Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman, a doctor who practiced medicine in the United States for several years before returning to Sudan. The Associate Press reported that Sulieman was stabbed to death in Khartoum in front of his family by looters robbing him.

Civilians wait at a seaport to be evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape conflict, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 30, 2023. MOHAMMED BENMANSOUR/REUTERS

The death toll from the crisis in Sudan has risen to more than 500, according to the World Health Organization, with thousands more injured, leading to an exodus from Africa’s third-largest country. Khartoum, a city of about five million people, has been turned into a battle zone in the bitter conflict between General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the powerful rapid support forces, which dashed the once euphoric hopes of a democratic transition in Sudan.

“We reiterate our warning to Americans not to travel to Sudan,” Miller said in a statement on Saturday.

