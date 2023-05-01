



New estimates suggest that millions of British households are missing out on at least $19 billion a year in unclaimed welfare benefits, with many forced to use food banks or build up debt.

A study in Consulting Policy in Practice found that low-income households are failing to claim the benefits and other cash assistance they are eligible for. Some families may give up 4,000 in a year.

The sheer complexity of the benefits system, the lack of public awareness of what assistance is available to households, and the fear that others will be perceived as benefit scammers all contribute to the high level of unclaimed or underclaimed benefits, the analysis says.

While 1.3 million households are eligible, it is estimated that 7.5 billion households are unclaimed each year because they do not receive universal credit, the UK’s main working age benefit. Nearly 3 million households are not claiming Congressional tax assistance ($2.9 billion), while 5 million households are missing out on nearly $2 billion in assistance on their water, energy and broadband bills.

Deven Ghelani, director of Policy in Practice, said it was shocking that $19 billion in benefits and assistance went unclaimed, not to mention the cost of living crisis. Missing out on eligible benefits can be the difference between having a household have their head above water and feeling like they are drowning, he added.

Benefits advisers typically secured clients relatively small additional payments of 10 to 20 per week, but they said the effect would be transformative nonetheless. It could mean that families can eat right, turn on the heat, ride the bus, do everything we take for granted, and have our kids swim, one advisor said.

However, the study found that larger amounts are not uncommon. In one case, advisors helped a couple of pensioners in Kent living on $280 per week secure an additional $222 per week in pension credits of $11,500 per year. Coventry pensioners living on 55 per week were found to be entitled to an additional 138 per week (7,200 per year).

Pensioners are more likely not to apply for benefits because they are ashamed of benefits handouts, advisers say. The study found that approximately 850,000 pensioner households fail to claim the 1.8 billion annual pension credits designed to support low-income struggling retirees.

The government has called for a Policy in Practice to deliver a positive message about benefits so that claimants are not delayed. Research shows that stigma and shame from claiming benefits is a major factor in not participating, with people who are eligible but choose not to participate in the payroll system at all.

Over the past 18 months, millions of low-income households have struggled financially as energy and food prices have soared. Food banks have experienced record demand amid rising food insecurity, with a fifth of households reporting skipping meals, going hungry or not eating all day.

This study argues that social security systems have become enormously complex, requiring multiple mechanisms of coverage across different organizations in countries and regions. Households may need to complete six or seven different applications to receive the benefits and cash assistance they may be eligible for.

Claimants need to become experts in system complexities and know what hurdles to overcome while dealing with financial pressures. While some aspects of filing a claim are inevitably complex, the system as a whole should avoid applying additional pressure whenever possible, the study says.

Daphne Hall, vice-president of the National Association of Welfare Rights Advisers, says it is difficult for claimants to negotiate a benefits system that can put administrative and psychological barriers in the way of applicants in dire need. It takes confidence, persistence, perseverance and determination. of support.

Studies have shown that as working age benefits have fallen in value in recent years, financially-struggling claimants have often had to seek out and navigate a plethora of discretionary emergency assistance plans that are locally implemented and have different eligibility requirements.

The 19 billion figure does not include personal independence allowance (Pip) and service allowance (AA) disability benefits, which do not have automatic entitlements. Research estimates that if only 10% of pips and AA were not billed, it would reach $3.5 billion per year.

Even when Pip is claimed, some claimants are denied or receive lower compensation after a health assessment. More than two-thirds of those who appeal are successful in court, but nearly half abandon their appeal. According to a recent report by lawmakers, this is because the long and arduous appeals process has harmed his health.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: You can check your eligibility and apply for universal credit with gov.uk’s independent benefits calculator and Citizens Advice’s free Help to Claim application.

We also regularly promote and raise awareness of the benefits available to the public, including stakeholder outreach and household outreach campaigns, and stand ready to help those in need through our network of over 600 job centers.

Case Study: Andy, Late 50’s, Retired Teacher

It was a whole new game for baseball, says former teacher Andy, who recalls being told he had multiple sclerosis 11 years ago. He was still able to work for a while and claiming disability assistance wasn’t on his radar. My mindset is that I’m not the one claiming benefits.

A friend who worked for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) eventually convinced him to claim employment and support benefits. The form was tricky to fill out and full of jargon. He failed to tick his box, though he didn’t realize it at the time. He received benefits but not what he was entitled to.

Years later, by chance, another friend of mine discovered that a benefits advisor had checked his awards and that they did not include the severe disability premiums he was entitled to. He had been missing 70 reps per week for years. She called DWP and he received a $14,000 retroactive payment.

I felt like Elon Musk for about 10 minutes, recalls Andy. The money helped him purchase a specialized bed and make essential adjustments to his home. But the biggest effect was that it removed a lot of stress from his life. I no longer worried about paying off my mortgage or losing my house.

The stress returned when the DWP replaced my disability living allowance with the Pip and I had to reapply. I was rejected even though my condition worsened. He reapplied twice but was unsuccessful. I was on the verge of giving up and leaving for a year because the whole thing was a bit stressful.

Again with the help of his benefit advisor friend insider knowledge! He appealed and this time his claim was granted. I appreciate we have a supported social security system, but my God they make it cumbersome, daunting and time-consuming, he says.

It is a passive system. They never contact you and say: I know you are claiming Benefit A. So, did you know that you are also eligible for Benefits B and C? They leave it up to you to find out.

For many people who need benefit assistance, he says, finding it will be a daunting and confusing challenge, especially if expert advice isn’t available. It’s like they give you MOT but no service. Thanks for the support, but the system is too crude and impersonal.

