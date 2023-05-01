Sarah DiGregorio explains how supporting nurses helps us all





Our commentary is from author Sarah DiGregorio, whose latest book is “Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World”:

If I say “nurse”, what do you mean?

It may be a nurse who cared for you, or nurses going to work during the pandemic.

Or maybe what comes to mind are countless terrible headlines: nurse shortages, nurse quits, nurse strikes. It can all merge into a nebulous miasma of bad news. After all, many of us already know that the healthcare system isn’t working well for us. So when we non-nurses hear of nurses striking for better staffing, it may sound like another unsolvable health care dispute, inside baseball.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

HarperCollins

Nurses strike because they know what the public doesn’t: Your survival may depend on whether or not your nurse has time to care for you. Nurse-patient ratios can be a matter of life and death.

Research over decades has shown this strong association: the higher the level of nursing staffing, the more likely you are to be discharged alive or have a good outcome. The ratios seem bureaucratic, but they tell a true story: if you are hospitalized, your nurse may be assigned four patients, or she may be assigned, say, eight patients. It’s not unusual. This ratio means to you, however, that you may or may not receive the care you need, because a nurse cannot be in eight different places at once.

Nurses are often the first to notice the signs of a stroke, liver failure, a need for more intensive respiratory support. Without a nurse to notice and treat these complications, patients may die preventable deaths.

It is a risk so real that the nursing profession has a term for it: the inability to rescue.

Hospitals often claim that labor costs are too high, and this is one of the reasons nurses are asked to work understaffed. But compensation for hospital administrators has continued to rise in recent years. For example, the CEO of Hospital Corporation of America earned more than $14 million in 2022. Unlike the correlation between nurse staffing and patient outcomes, researchers found no correlation between nurse staffing salary. Hospital CEO and patient mortality or community value.

This leads to a question: what is the purpose of a hospital? And should its budget reflect its purpose?

The goal of nursing is to maximize people’s health and well-being. So we need to make sure nurses have the working conditions that allow us all to get the care we deserve.

For more information:

Story produced by Lucie Kirk and Amol Mhatre. Publisher: Emanuele Secci.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sarah-digregorio-on-how-supporting-nurses-helps-all-of-us/

