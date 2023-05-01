Russian commander deploys troops in ‘hole’ in ground as punishment: British Intel





Russian commanders are punishing soldiers by putting them in holes in the ground covered with metal grilles. Makeshift cells are used for minor offenses including drunkenness and refusal to fight. Enforcement of discipline has become more stringent since General Valery Gerasimov took over command of the war. Loading Loading.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russian commanders would likely punish the soldiers by locking them in improvised cells consisting of “holes in the ground” covered with metal bars.

Known as “Zindans”, these makeshift underground cells are used to punish minor offenses, including drunkenness and attempted termination of contact.

In an intelligence update on Sunday, the Pentagon pointed to several recent reports by Russian agents of the use of such holes.

The Pentagon reported earlier this month that Russian soldiers were dying in alcohol-related incidents in Ukraine. There were previous reports of Russian soldiers getting involved in drunken brawls, which were sometimes fatal.

From the beginning of the war there were also reports of Russian forces rebelling and refusing to fight.

Russian commanders generally took a light hand in enforcing discipline in the early months of the war, often allowing soldiers to quietly return home if they refused to fight, but stricter discipline was enforced after the fall of 2022, the UK Ministry of Defense noted. .

Since General Valery Gerasimov assumed command of the war in Ukraine in January 2023, these increasingly harsh methods have only increased.

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine. The number of casualties was not confirmed, but the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that between 60,000 and 70,000 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in February.

