What is the impact of US-China tensions on global financial institutions? : NPR





Jin Liqun, president of the AIIB, speaks to reporters during a press conference in Beijing in 2016. Fred Dufour/AFP via Getty Images .

How have growing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China impacted the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)? Its chairman, Jin Liqun, says they have no impact.

“Regardless of bilateral issues, which seem troubling [between] these two great countries, the AIIB has maintained very good and close cooperation with the respective US government institutions, financial institutions and companies,” Jin told NPR’s Steve Inskeep in Morning Edition.

He says the bank has strong relationships with Wall Street firms as well as the US Treasury Department.

Contentious Taiwan, Chinese spy balloons and trade issues have put the two countries on a collision course in recent years. Other financial entities have raised concerns about the growing duopoly between Beijing and Washington.

“Investment funds are particularly sensitive to geopolitical tensions and tend to reduce cross-border allocations, especially to countries with divergent foreign policy outlooks,” according to a recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In another report, according to the IMF, lingering tensions between the world’s two largest economies could lead to a 2% drop in global output.

With tensions between the two countries unlikely to ease any time soon, there is no guarantee that the AIIB will not be affected in the future, but Jin is confident that his bank has the necessary checks and balances in place to avoid such a scenario.

“We don’t choose projects from the Chinese government’s list,” he says. “We in the leadership try to build consensus rather than push through big decisions by voting. We don’t do that.”

Initially seen as a competitor to the US-led World Bank, the two banks have actually collaborated on dozens of projects over time. Over the past seven years, the AIIB has nearly doubled the number of its member countries, including close American allies like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. China remains its largest shareholder with more than 26% of voting rights.

Compared to the World Bank, the AIIB’s investment strategy focuses on infrastructure development, including climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, Jin said. “Our idea is not to tackle poverty reduction directly. We try to promote sustainable development by investing in infrastructure.”

From next July, all projects approved by the bank must comply with the Paris Agreement on climate change. “To deal with climate change and all these development issues, no institution can go it alone,” Jin said.

This echoes President Biden’s nominee for the World Bank, Ajay Banga, who recently told Morning Edition that addressing today’s global challenges will require new partnerships and trillions of dollars.

To ensure that low-income people will not suffer further economic hardship from the transition to a green future, Jin calls on the world’s wealthiest countries to protect their vulnerable citizens and share their resources with the rest of the world. .

“Rich countries must provide finance and technology,” he says. “If you really want to achieve long-term benefits because you believe it’s in the best interests of humanity, then there have to be short-term sacrifices.”

Jin is optimistic about the global economic outlook, although he acknowledges that some countries face a tougher road to recovery.

“Global growth is out of sync. Growth in some countries appears to be robust,” he says. “Overall, I don’t think there will be any major issues on the horizon.”

Not all economists agree. Many warn that high inflation and rising interest rates could hamper economic growth and potentially lead to a recession in many countries.

The United States and Japan, among the largest economies in the world, are two countries affected by these economic headwinds. These are also the two nations that have so far refused to join the AIIB. In 2015, the US government opposed the creation of the AIIB and reportedly urged its allies and partners in Europe and Asia not to join.

“The United States remains focused on its existing commitments to international financial institutions of which we are already members, and has no plans to join the AIIB,” a Treasury spokesperson told NPR.

Majd Al-Waheidi edited this digital story.

