UK Nurses Strike: Which countries in Europe pay the most and the lowest for nurses?





The historic strike by NHS nurses in the UK over pay and working conditions reflects the struggles of many health workers in other European countries.

Nurses in the UK are waging their biggest strike so far on Monday, with strikes affecting intensive care units, emergency rooms and cancer wards for the first time as part of a pay dispute.

Health unions, ministers and National Health Service (NHS) bosses will meet on Tuesday to discuss the government’s proposed 5 per cent wage increase for 2023-24 and a lump sum of at least $1,655 ($1,884) to supplement last year’s salaries. salary.

The union said wages, particularly in the public sector, have fallen substantially over the past decade and many are struggling to pay their bills due to a cost-of-living crisis fueled by double-digit inflation.

According to a data set published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), gross annual salaries for hospital nurses in the UK increased by 10 per cent in nominal terms but decreased by 6 per cent in real terms between 2010 and 2019.

The UK isn’t the only country where healthcare workers have gone on strike over the past year.

In Spain, thousands of medical workers, including doctors in emergency services, went on strike in November. In addition to significant wage increases, they demanded more staff and resources.

In France, health workers joined protests in several cities in June with similar demands.

In Turkey, health workers went on strike last year demanding better wages and working conditions. After a cardiologist was shot dead by a relative of a patient, they took to the streets in July in several Turkish cities, calling for more action to prevent violence.

According to the Turkish Medical Association, over the past decade thousands of Turkish doctors have left their positions to work abroad. They mostly prefer to migrate to Western countries, especially Germany.

Medical staff, especially hospital nurses, have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In many European countries, they are demanding better wages, improved working conditions and more resources.

What is the Salary of Nurses in Europe? Which countries have the highest and lowest nurse salaries, and how much have nurse salaries changed in the last 10 years?

There are significant differences in nurse salaries across Europe.

According to the OECD, official annual gross salaries in hospitals in 2020, or the nearest year for which data are available, ranged from around 11,880 in Lithuania to 101,151 in Luxembourg. The data set includes 25 European countries.

Gross annual salary of nurses (2020)

In 7 countries besides Luxembourg, the annual salary was over 50,000. According to OECD data, Germany (46,829) and the United Kingdom (42,588) are not included.

Nurses in France and Italy earn half the salary they receive in Belgium and Switzerland.

Nurse salaries in France (35,531) or Italy (29,222) were less than half that of Belgium (72,508) and almost half that of Switzerland (70,965).

The countries with the lowest nurse salaries are Lithuania (11,880), followed by Turkey (12,172) and Latvia (13,551).

Salary and purchasing power parity

The rankings change when you look at salaries in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). PPP is an indicator of price level differences. In other words, how many currency units does a certain quantity of goods or services cost in different countries.

According to Eurostat, PPPs allow spending denominated in national currencies to be used as a currency conversion rate to artificially convert them into a common currency, thus eliminating the impact of price level differences between countries.

PPP-based salaries for nurses in 2020 ranged from 18,700 in Lithuania to 66,800 in Luxembourg. The average across the EU-20 was 35,300. The gap in PPP between countries is narrow compared to the difference in nominal salaries, but there are still significant differences.

Belgium (62,300) and the Netherlands (50,600) follow Luxembourg in terms of PPP-based salaries. At the bottom are Lithuania, Latvia (18,800) and Portugal (21,400).

Gross annual salary of nurses on a purchasing power parity basis (2020*)

In Finland (31 200 people), the PPP base salary for nurses is below the EU average.

Surprisingly, Turkey (31,700) has higher PPP-based nurse salaries than many EU countries such as Finland, Italy and Greece.

Nurses earn less than the average wage in France.

The ratio of nurse salaries to average salaries for each county is also a useful indicator. The average wage in a country is based on the total wages paid and the average number of employees in the entire economy.

The ratio of nurse salaries to average wages in 2020 ranged from 0.88 in Lithuania to 1.58 in Belgium. This means that nurses in Belgium earn 1.58 times more than the national average wage. This ratio averaged 1.2 across 20 EU countries.

In Finland, Latvia, France, Switzerland and Lithuania, nurses earn less than the national average wage. The ratio of nurse salaries to average wages was 0.91 in France and 0.88 in Switzerland. The proportion was higher in Spain (1.5), Czech Republic (1.42) and Poland (1.36).

Ratio of nurses’ salaries to average wages How have nurses’ salaries changed over the past 10 years?

The nominal change in gross annual salaries for nurses between 2010 and 2020 was highest in Iceland, where wages increased by 123% over the past decade. Nominal change is the value obtained when inflation is not taken into account.

Some EU member states also saw dramatic increases during this period, such as Hungary (104%), Estonia (94%), Czech Republic (92%) and Slovakia (91%).

Nominal change in nurse salaries between 2010 and 2020 (in Euro terms)

Between 2010 and 2020, nurse salaries decreased in three European countries: Norway (1%), Italy (4%) and Greece (16%). In Norway, it decreased due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Substantial change: Britain’s decline and France’s stagnation

Real change makes more sense because it takes inflation into account. Between 2010 and 2020, seven of the nine countries selected (Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Spain and Belgium) saw real pay increases. However, it declined by 6% in the UK over this period (2010-2019) and was unchanged in France.

Real* change in nurse salaries between 2010 and 2020 in the UK Read more

A closer look at the UK reveals how nominal salaries increased between 2010 and 2019, while nurse salaries actually declined.

Nominal and real salaries were the same in 2010 at 100 points. Since then, nominal salaries have steadily increased, reaching 110 points in 2019. Adjusted for inflation, however, real wages gradually declined until 2017, reaching 93 points, and only increased by 1 point in 2019.

Gross annual salaries of nurses in the UK: nominal and real salaries

The figures show that gross annual salaries for UK hospital nurses increased by 10% in nominal terms between 2010 and 2019, but decreased by 6% in real terms.

