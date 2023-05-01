Texas fugitive accused of killing 5 people was in US illegally; deported 5 times





A suspect on the run in Texas after allegedly killing five neighbors execution-style on Friday night when they complained he fired a gun at his property has been kicked out of the country five times, a source says from ICE to Fox News Digital.

The FBI said Sunday afternoon that authorities had “no leads” in the search for Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national charged with the fivefold murder in Cleveland, Texas, near Houston.

The Texas governor’s office, state agencies and the FBI are offering a combined reward of $80,000 for tips leading to his capture.

“We don’t know where he is, which is why we offered this reward,” FBI Houston Special Agent James Smith told reporters on Sunday, adding that he’s sure Oropesa has contacted friends. since he became a fugitive, but they need to know. WHO.

Francisco Oropesa is accused of killing five of his neighbors after a noise complaint. (FBI Houston)

Oropesa was in the country illegally at the time of the shooting and had already re-entered the country illegally “several” times after his deportations, another ICE source told Fox News Digital.

The source added that Oropesa was last seen by ICE in 2016.

On Sunday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that he would not “comment” on Oropesas’ immigration status after Todd said there was a question about the fact that he had a “consular card, which means he was here legally, but maybe he overstayed?”

Mayorkas replied: “I will not comment on this as it is an active case. The tragedy that has occurred is just absolutely horrific.”

The FBI released four new photos of Oropesas’ face, including one of a large tattoo of a woman wearing a headdress on one of her arms.

“He could be anywhere now,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday night, adding that investigators had widened their perimeter from about five or six square miles to “up to 10 or 20 whether or not it crossed the wire of the high line”. .”

Authorities found an abandoned cell phone and clothes lying around, and Texas Department of Corrections tracking dogs “detected a scent and then lost that scent in the water,” according to the sheriff.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

Wilson Garcia, who lost his wife and son in the shooting, told local news channel KTRK-TV that they were preparing to call the police after asking Oropesa to stop shooting his AR- 15 because it was late and their one month old baby couldn’t sleep.

But Oropesa entered their house and started shooting before they could.

“I never thought he would shoot,” Garcia said, adding that Oropesa also tried to shoot him but missed. “Then he went from room to room, looking for people.”

Two women were also found lying on top of three surviving children in an apparent attempt to shield them from bullets.

Garcia said he had never had a problem with Oropesa before in the three years his family had lived there.

“I can’t believe what he did,” he added.

