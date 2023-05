US Treasury authorizes auction of shares in parent company of Citgo Petroleum

The sale of the stake in the parent company of the oil refiner could begin in September in the United States. reversal could settle billions in claims against Venezuela

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) – The United States will not block a judicial auction of shares in parent oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp (PDVSAC.UL), Justice Department officials told a federal court, paving the way for possible seizure by Venezuela’s creditors. the most valuable foreign asset.

Since 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department has shielded Citgo from creditors with claims against Venezuela, and its change of heart will allow the claims to be settled through negotiation or an auction of shares in Citgo’s parent company. POS Holding. Citgo is the sole asset of PDV Holding.

Houston-based Citgo is the seventh-largest U.S. oil refiner. It has factories in Louisiana, Illinois and Texas, as well as energy pipelines and a gasoline distribution network supplying 4,200 outlets in the eastern half of the United States. It posted a record profit of $2.8 billion last year and could be valued at $13 billion.

A Citgo spokesperson declined to comment.

The Treasury, which has blocked transactions involving U.S. assets from Venezuela, “will not take enforcement action” to halt the auction or a negotiated settlement, the Justice Department wrote in a letter filed in court on Friday. U.S. District of Delaware. The Treasury should issue a license to conclude any sale.

Robert Pincus, a court-appointed official who met with the Department of Justice and the Treasury, urged the court to act quickly “to take advantage of CITGO’s recent financial and operational performance and the current state of the industry. refining…”

Canadian miner Crystallex International has a $970 million claim against PDV Holding that prompted the court-proposed auction.

A Crystallex representative declined to comment.

Other creditors with at least $2.6 billion in claims against Venezuela have received conditional approvals to join the case. Pincus has offered to begin the sale process on September 5 with the highest offer considered by the court in June 2024.

The court retained the services of investment banker Evercore to assess market demand and proceed with the sale.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis

