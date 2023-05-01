UK Charts: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Drops Out of Top 10





It contains the latest UK box chart and paints a wholesome picture of EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with the action-adventure sequel coming out on top. According to GamesIndustry.biz’s Chris Dring, the game is far ahead of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4, but it’s the second biggest release behind Hogwarts Legacy.

The heavily delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch dropped out of the top 10 this week at number 17 after debuting at number 3 upon release on April 21, 2023. Considering the franchise’s relative niche compared to other Nintendo IPs, we weren’t surprised by such a decline, but nonetheless we’re delighted that the game is finally out in the wild.

Otherwise, it seems normal to be in the top 10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey both held on to last week’s ranking, while Minecraft (specifically the Switch SKU) moved up to number 7 on the ranking.

Here’s a full look at the top 40 of the week.

last week this week’s match

new

1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

One

2 dead island 2

5

three

FIFA 23

4

4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

5

hogwarts legacy

6

6

super mario odyssey

9

7

Minecraft

2

8 Minecraft Legends

12

9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

8

10 Resident Evil 4 19 11 WWE 2K23 15 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 13 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 14 14 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 13 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 16 16 Grand Theft Auto V 3 17 Advance Wars 1+ 2: Reboot Camp 18 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 17 19 Pokemon Violet 21 20 Mario Party Superstars 20 21 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 22 God of War Ragnarok 22 23 Pokemon Scarlett 26 24 Luigi’s Mansion 3 24 25 Splatoon 3 34 26 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition 36 27 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 29 28 Metroid Prime Remastered – 29 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 30 30 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 31 No Man’s Sky 37 32 Pokmon Legends: Arceus 38 33 Red Dead Redemption 2 35 34 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 35 Spyro Reignited Trilogy 25 36 EA Sports PGA Tour 28 37 Just Dance 2023 Edition – 38 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 31 39 Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 40 Pokemon Sword

[Compiled by GfK]

< last week's chart

Did you buy a new game this week? Let us know what you picked up in the comments below!

