US regulator seizes First Republic Bank, to sell assets to JP Morgan





US regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank had been seized and a deal had been reached to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the third major US institution to fail in two months.

The big Wall Street bank will take most of the First Republic’s assets and all deposits, including those that are uninsured, regulators said in a statement.

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers, including PNC Financial Services Group and Citizens Financial Group Inc, that submitted final offers on Sunday at an auction held by U.S. regulators, people familiar with the matter said this weekend. -end.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced Monday morning that it had taken possession of the First Republic and that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would act as receiver.

The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.

The bailout comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed amid an outflow of deposits from U.S. lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has shut down First Republic Bank.

These failures came after the voluntary liquidation of crypto-focused Silvergate.

The First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion in deposits, according to the FDIC statement.

“Our government called on us and others to step in, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop an offer to execute the transaction in a manner that minimized costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bankrupt bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank starting Monday, the statement said.

