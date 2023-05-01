‘Omega Block’ weather pattern locks down across US





The jet stream pattern in the United States this week resembles the Greek letter omega. Blocking patterns often slow storm systems from moving steadily from west to east. They create distinct temperature and precipitation patterns for different regions.

A weather pattern known as the Omega Block will dominate the United States this week, bringing wet, cool weather to parts of the East and West and mild, dry conditions in between.

Here’s how it works. There are two dives to the south of the jet stream, one near California and the other over the Great Lakes and Northeast. Between the two is a high pressure ridge, or northward bulge in the jet stream, which is in place from the Rockies and Plains to Canada.

The jet stream pattern resembles the Greek letter omega. Notice how the jet stream pattern of this fast-flowing ribbon of air at about 30,000 feet above ground described above and shown in the image below resembles the Greek letter omega: .

The term omega block is not new, it is often taught in basic meteorology courses. This is one of several so-called blocking patterns meteorologists are aware of. A few others are called a Greenland block and a rex block.

All exhibit an exaggerated alignment of the north-south jet stream that causes the weather to move slowly for a period of time, which is where the term “block” comes in. Essentially the weather pattern is obstructed, which prevents weather systems from progressing at a steady rate from west to east as they normally do.

The omega block will impact temperatures this week. Early in the week we will see cooler than average temperatures associated with the two southerly dips of the jet stream in the East and near California. Warmer than average conditions will exist below the high pressure ridge in the Rocky Mountains and high plains.

The omega pattern will slowly move eastward later this week, but the east will remain cool and the southwest will cool even more. Parts of the Plains will see warming as the high pressure ridge moves toward the central United States

The pattern will bring rain and even snowflakes to some. Another aspect of this weather pattern is that it will result in wet weather in the Great Lakes and the Northeast through mid-week. This could include pockets of snow in parts of these regions.

California and Oregon will also see rain showers and mountain snow over the next few days.

The Plains will start the week dry below the high pressure ridge, but some showers and storms will return to this area later this week as energy from the southward-dipping jet stream near the west coast heads towards ballast.

Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on the latest weather news, the environment, and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

