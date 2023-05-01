Marcos Jr toes a fine line on military ties as he heads to the US | Political news





Manila, Philippines Upon learning that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was planning to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 1, progressive groups in the Philippines immediately drew up protest plans.

The regular Labor Day rally had a new theme as Renato Reyes Jr, general secretary of the New Patriotic Alliance, or Bayan, told would-be protesters about the US reassertion of the Philippines as a military outpost in Asia.

Reyes promised a protest outside the US Embassy in Manila and that Marcos Jr would also be greeted by Filipino protesters in Washington, DC.

The leaders, he said, should announce new bilateral directives on the US military presence in the Philippines as if we were a US protectorate, in clear violation of our national sovereignty and our constitution.

The visit to the White House is the first for Marcos Jr, who was elected in May 2022 and has since brought the Southeast Asian nation closer to the United States, unlike his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who tipped the country to Beijing.

China is the Philippines’ biggest trading partner, and although Marcos Jr was honored with a state visit to Beijing in January, his increasingly assertive claim to nearly all of the South China Sea has become a growing concern in Manila.

In February, the Philippines lodged a formal protest after accusing the Chinese Coast Guard of aiming a powerful laser at one of its navy vessels near Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayungin Shoal in the United States. Philippines. He also reported that China had carried out dangerous maneuvers in the same area this month.

The United States is also worried about China’s military ambitions, not just in the South China Sea, but also over self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

Announcing the visit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Marcos Jr would speak about the United States’ ironclad commitment to defense in the region, as well as the efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The election of Ferdinand Marcos Jrs has sparked controversy following martial law abuses linked to his father Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The family lived in exile in the United States after being expelled during the people power revolution of 1986. [File: Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

The summit follows US Vice President Kamala Harris’ November 2022 visit to the Philippines and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins’ meeting with Marcos Jr in Manila last February, which resulted in an agreement allowing the United United gaining more access to the Philippine military. bases, a deal that has drawn criticism from Beijing.

It is plain and simple that these measures are part of the US effort to encircle and contain China, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement in March. Wrapping the Philippines in the chariots of geopolitical conflicts will seriously harm the national interests of the Philippines and endanger regional peace and stability.

American Pax

With its strategic position dividing the South China Sea and the Pacific, the Philippines is a bone of contention for China and the United States, foreign policy expert Roland Simbulan told Al Jazeera.

Rival powers are vying for influence and control over maritime trade routes, fishing grounds, offshore mineral and gas resources, as well as to secure military dominance, he said.

Although Duterte is what he calls good friends with Beijing, Simbulan believes he never really strayed from the United States.

Dependence and submission to the US military could have been Duterte’s and now Marcos Jr’s lifeline, he said.

The Philippines was an American colony for 48 years, and even after full independence the two nations maintained a close relationship, which deepened after Ferdinand Marcos Sr became president in 1965.

Marcos Sr sent support troops to Vietnam in the 1970s and welcomed a steady stream of American investment into the country.

Even after the elder Marcos declared martial law in 1972, suspending parliament, arresting his political opponents and seizing control of the courts, Washington viewed him as a trusted ally.

And when he was finally overthrown in the People Power Revolution of 1986, the United States provided a plane to fly the family to safety and allowed the ousted dictator to live out his life in exile in Hawaii.

Experts say the relationship was a reflection of the geopolitics of the time.

The United States has turned a blind eye to human rights abuses and regime corruption, said Professor Michael Pante, a historian at the Ateneo de Manila University.

The late dictator and the United States needed each other. The United States wanted a docile client government in Southeast Asia for its primary geopolitical goal of carrying the banner of Cold War-era anti-communism.

The strength of the relationship was reflected militarily.

The Philippines was once home to some of the largest US military bases in the region, including at Subic Bay overlooking the South China Sea.

These bases were closed in 1992. Simbulan was a consultant to the Senate at the time as the Philippines sought to rebuild its democracy after the endemic corruption and abuses of the martial law era.

Since then, US troops have traveled to the archipelago on a rotational basis, using national military installations under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

The United States is also the largest supplier of military equipment to the Philippines, while the archipelago receives the largest share of US military assistance in Southeast Asia.

The newly expanded EDCA means the United States will have access to nine bases in the Philippines, including three on the northern island of Luzon, located just 300 km (186 miles) from Taiwan, one of the main flashpoints in the world. region.

The deal also reassures the Philippines, which was so annoyed by Beijing’s seizure of Scarborough Shoal in 2012 that it took the case to the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The court ultimately found that China’s claim to the South China Sea had no merit, but Beijing ignored the ruling and continued to expand its military presence, including in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Fallout in China

This year’s Balikatan neck and neck in joint Tagalog military exercises was a sign that, with Marcos Jr at the helm, there is renewed warmth in relations between Washington and Manila.

The exercises, which ended on April 28, were the largest ever with the participation of 12,200 American soldiers.

The Balikatan exercise improves both AFP [Armes Forces of the Philippines] and the tactics, techniques and procedures of the US Armed Forces in a wide range of military operations, AFP spokesman Colonel Medel Aguilar said in a statement released by the US Embassy ahead of the exercises. This increases our ability to work together effectively and efficiently in response to various crisis situations.

Balikatan capped off his final day with live-fire drills and the sinking of a decommissioned ship, and Marcos Jr was there to watch.

Marcos Jr paid a state visit to China in January [File: Office of the Press Secretary/Handout via Reuters]

China, which has held drills with Cambodia this year and is set to embark on drills with Singapore, has shown anger over the closer relationship.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian claimed the United States wanted to use the EDCA deal to advance its own anti-China agenda and interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait.

He also referred to the thousands of Filipinos working in Taiwan.

The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the United States access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait, if you really care about the 150,000 OFW [overseas foreign workers]he said.

The United States said the EDCA was not about Taiwan, and while Filipinos were furious at what appeared to be a threat to their compatriots, China went into damage control mode, saying Huang had been misquoted and publishing the full transcript of his comments.

Marcos Jr himself admitted he was a little surprised at what was said, but sought to play down the incident. When Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited soon after, the Philippine president spoke of establishing better lines of communication to avoid a conflict with Beijing.

As Marcos Jr tries to navigate the growing rivalry between the world’s two biggest powers and ensure Manila has a cordial relationship with both, he may find these communication skills tested frequently and not just by Beijing and Washington. .

Bayans Reyes criticized the presence of Marcos Jrs during the sinking exercise of the Balikatan ship, calling him ignorant about the risks of openly supporting demonstrations of American firepower.

US militarism is not the answer to the Philippines’ lack of external defense capability, he told Al Jazeera.

Mr. Marcos should know that this is not a harmless Command and Conquer video game.

