UK government eases fraudulent offers to tech groups





After concerns about the impact the Treasury and Science, Innovation and Technology ministries would have on the sector, UK ministers are ready to loosen proposals to force tech companies to compensate victims of online financial fraud.

The government is expected to unveil a new national fraud strategy as early as Wednesday. It is intended to provide a coordinated approach between government, law enforcement and the private sector.

But ministers are now expected to announce a voluntary agreement, with the tech industry pledging to take a more pro-active approach to fighting online fraud rather than holding companies accountable.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last November that the government would soon unveil its fraudulent strategy. However, according to people with knowledge of the situation, it was delayed due to concerns within the government about the previous proposal.

An online safety bill passing the Senate would impose a due diligence on big platforms to protect users from scams and other negative content.

The ministers further proposed removing the safe harbor principle, which holds the technology and telecommunications sector accountable to victims of fraudulent content and is not responsible for content on sites until the platform becomes aware of it.

But there was fear that it could open the door to a wave of people suing the tech company for the material they host.

Officials from the newly formed scientific division, which is now responsible for regulating the tech sector, expressed concern about the financial impact on tech companies.

One official added that balancing safety and pro-growth policies is important and that online fraud can be tackled without financial damage to the sector.

Treasury has also privately expressed concern that the proposal could expose the industry to numerous content-related lawsuits.

This may require businesses to monitor all content to determine if it is fraudulent, which one government official described as very burdensome to do on a large scale. The official added: It will alienate the UK from our international competitors and hurt our international technological competitiveness.

As part of the strategy’s launch, people familiar with the negotiations said tech companies would be pledging pledges on steps they would take to reduce fraud. This includes changing the design of our platform to make it easier to detect and report fraudulent content.

They are already scanning images, tracking and blocking scammers’ IP addresses, and using machine learning to detect fraudulent activity.

Some big tech companies like Meta and Microsoft have already committed to modified ad onboarding processes to ensure UK financial services companies that want to advertise get approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates financial services. More tech companies are expected to register in the coming weeks.

Lenders are currently part of a voluntary agreement to improve refunds to victims of approved push payment scams, but rates vary widely. One of them, TSB, has promised refunds to more than 5 million customers who have been victims of online fraud since 2019.

suggestion

UK Finance, a financial services trade body, has urged the tech industry to take greater responsibility for online fraud. Most APPs [authorised push payment] Since scams happen in other sectors, especially online platforms, much stronger measures must be taken to prevent criminals from stealing people’s money.

The Treasury declined to comment. The Home Office said the government was absolutely committed to cracking down on fraud.

The Fraud Strategy also highlights the need to allocate resources to help police combat fraud, empower the public to uncover fraud, and underscores the 4 years the government has committed to spending more than three years to tackle the problem. It details how the billion dollars will be used.

Additional reporting by Kate Beioley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6da65e87-e7ab-483c-ac10-5afe8b16340e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos