2 UK growth stocks that could explode in the next bull market





Image Source: Getty Images

Currently, UK growth stocks are generally out of favor. If you look at the market as a whole, you’ll see many growing companies whose share prices have deviated significantly from their recent highs.

However, history suggests a bull market could turn things around not too far off. With that in mind, here are two underperforming growth stocks worth taking a closer look at today.

A key player in the EV industry

The first is Volex (LSE: VLX). We are a UK-based supplier of power cords and cables. As a global operator, it serves companies in a variety of industries.

Volex stock is currently trading at around 250p. And at that share price, they boast a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.3.

I think that multiple is too low.

The company has exposure to several high-growth markets, including electric vehicle (EV), data center and healthcare markets. As a result, it generates solid top-line and earnings growth.

For example, last month the company advised that it expects to post revenue of at least $710 million and underlying operating income of at least $66 million for the year ending April 2, 2023. each %.

We have built strong and resilient businesses aligned with key market segments with long-term structural growth characteristics.

Volex Chairman Nat Rothschild

Of course, there is some uncertainty due to the global economic situation.

Power cord and cable maker Volex is a company that could be adversely affected by a prolonged economic downturn.

However, the long-term outlook is attractive due to its high exposure to the EV and data center markets.

Therefore, we believe the share price should be significantly higher than the current level.

Expect it to rise in the next bull market.

Poised to benefit from the digital revolution

Another growth stock I want to highlight today is S4 Capital (LSE: SFOR). A digital advertising company founded by former WPP Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell.

The S4’s recent overall 2022 results showed the company continues to grow at an impressive pace. The year saw net revenue growth of about 26%.

And looking ahead, management expects more growth. In 2023, we provided guidance for comparable net earnings growth of 8% to 12%.

However, the valuation here does not reflect these growth rates.

Currently, the company’s forward-looking P/E ratio stands at just 11.5, well below the UK market average.

Now, what surprises investors here may be the company’s exposure to the advertising industry (which is cyclical). Or it could be the fact that the company’s debt levels are rising. And this is a valid risk.

However, all things considered, we think the stock deserves a higher rating.

So, expect it to perform well in the next bull market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/05/01/2-uk-growth-stocks-that-could-explode-in-the-next-bull-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos