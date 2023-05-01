US judge denies Trump lawyers’ request for mistrial in rape case | Court News





Trump’s lawyer has accused the judge of bias as the civil trial of American writer E Jean Carrolls continues into week two in New York.

The US judge handling the rape case against Donald Trump has denied a request for a mistrial, after a lawyer for the former president accused Judge Lewis Kaplan of ruling biased against Trump.

In an 18-page letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, attorney Joe Tacopina accused Kaplan of being biased against Trump, including in front of jurors, in civil proceedings that began last week.

Tacopina said the effect of Kaplans rulings shows a deeper bias for one party over another, including in comments where the judge overtly expresses favoritism.

The judge denied the motion to have the trial dismissed before testimony resumed on Monday. He did not explain his decision, ABC News reported.

Requests for a mistrial are rarely granted, but they can form the basis of possible appeals. Tacopina was also more likely hoping the judge would grant a version of his alternative demands, the Associated Press reported.

In these, Tacopina asked Kaplan to correct the record of any rulings that distorted evidence or gave Tacopina more leeway to interview E Jean Carroll, a columnist who accused Trump of rape.

Carroll sued Trump in November under a New York state law allowing victims of sexual assault to temporarily sue others for attacks that occurred even decades ago.

Lawyers for Carroll, 79, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Reuters news agency on Monday about the request from Trump’s defense teams.

Meanwhile, proceedings resumed on Monday with the launch of Tacopina in a second day of cross-examination by Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist.

Carroll testified that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan, most likely in the spring of 1996.

She said a chance encounter brought the pair together in a fun and flirtatious episode until Trump got violent in the locker room.

Trump, 76, has long denied the alleged rape, whether he was at the store with Carroll or even knew her beyond the fleeting moments when group photos were taken of them in other years.

Amid a flurry of public denials and insults from Trump that prompted Carroll to add a libel suit to the lawsuit, Trump also insisted that Carroll was politically motivated and a desire to sell copies. memoir from 2019 in which she first revealed it publicly. rape allegations while Trump was still president.

Carroll testified that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Carroll testified that she would have kept her accusation a secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which rose to prominence in 2017.

On Monday, Trump attorney Tacopina confronted Carroll with cases in which she advised those who read her column to contact the police or call a sex crimes hotline if they were attacked.

Carroll told the jury that she was born in 1943 and was part of the silent generation who was taught to hold their head up high and not complain.

She said she had only called the police once in her life, when she feared the mailbox at a house she was staying at might be damaged on Halloween.

The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for someone my age, she said. We weren’t trained to call the police, ever.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024 and is currently the Republican frontrunner, did not attend the trial. On Monday he was in Scotland for a short trip to visit his golf courses there.

Because the case is civil, Carroll must establish his claims by a preponderance of the evidence, which means more likely than not and does not need to meet the stricter criminal standard of proof beyond a doubt. reasonable.

The procedure should last all week.

