Second largest US bank failure 5 things to know about Bitcoin this week





Bitcoin (BTC) is entering a new week digesting major macro news as the United States experiences the second-largest bank failure in its history.

After a sideways weekend, BTC/USD was already volatile in the new weekly and monthly candle as the decline unfolded.

After stabilizing below $29,000, BTC’s price action is already facing increased potential pressure as First Republic Bank is placed in public receivership and taken over by JPMorgan Chase.

The move, announced during trading in Asia but before Wall Street opened, comes ahead of an already busy week in which the Federal Reserve will unveil its next interest rate change.

With plenty to take away, the potential for continued surprises in the crypto markets is clearly evident.

Cointelegraph examines these risks and more in the weekly roundup of crypto price triggers, in particular Bitcoin.

BTC Price Volatility Upsets Stable Monthly Close

Classic flash volatility accompanied Bitcoin’s transition to a new weekly and monthly candle after the end of April.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Trading View

After closing the month at $29,300, BTC/USD fell rapidly as supply liquidity was removed from Binance’s order book.

This was responsible for delivering overnight local lows of $28,289 on Bitstamp, according to monitoring resource Material Indicators, as tracked by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

#FireCharts 2.0 (beta) shows that when $29,150 was filled, the auction ladder below was pulled and moved down. #BTC price action cut through the freshly opened illiquidity hole like a hot knife through butter.

Seeing these movements unfold in near real time is a great way pic.twitter.com/CnvRLRNcwc

Materials Indicators (@MI_Algos) May 1, 2023

Bitcoin thus met rebound targets for some, including Michal van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, who noted a potential return to strength in altcoin markets.

Bitcoin did not hold $29,200 after several tests. Reached $28,300 for a rebound play. Enjoy the game; Altcoins are bouncing back more firmly, he summed up in the day.

The day before, Van de Poppe warned that without a recovery of $30,000, Bitcoin would be unable to continue its uptrend and correctly predicted the eventual reversal level.

Standard chop on #Bitcoin on weekends.

No breakout above $30,000 = no trigger for continuation. Holding above $29.2,000, and still facing a potential correction to $28.3,000 as an ideal trigger for new longs. pic.twitter.com/3GJY8wImR9

Michal van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 30, 2023

Popular Crypto trader Tony meanwhile confirmed that he is waiting for support at $28,300 to prove himself before taking a position.

$BTC / $USD – Update

Not in position yet, but looking here at the current support level, we are at around $28,300. If we can maintain this level and hold, well that would be an entry for me on a long scalp

Will need to see a few 4 hour candles to demonstrate demand pic.twitter.com/zCKnl1vxw3

Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) May 1, 2023

The same level was also important for other traders, including Ninja, while Sun Tzu agreed that without a clear break in the $30,000 area, the chances of a prolonged decline remain.

We are still in this important resistance zone, he told Twitter followers on May 1.

As always, never assume resistance is going to be broken until it happens, as the risk-reward ratio for longs is quite low. The plan still remains the same unless we break $31,000.

Bias still long for a rebound, added on stop hunting.

If we start to close below $28,300 I will cut and buy somewhere below $28,000 for a bounce

above $28,600 and bulls should be good for higher, if we continue to stay there…not good and probably cutting $BTC https://t.co/QFJzLzqveT pic.twitter.com/TYS7eGKxAF

Ninja (@Ninjascalp) May 1, 2023 JPMorgan takes control of First Republic Bank in second US bank failure

Unlike last week, macroeconomic events will take center stage in the coming days, with the US Federal Reserve meeting to decide on interest rate changes.

Although strongly priced in by markets, the next 0.25% hike, which is expected to be announced at the May 3 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, is still not guaranteed.

The table remains complex. The Fed is raising rates despite growing signs of an incoming recession, while a more pressing danger comes in the form of the lingering banking crisis from March.

Since May 1, First Republic Bank (FRB), whose shares plunged 75% in April alone, has been placed in public receivership by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Lenders including PNC Financial Services Group, JPMorgan Chase and Citizens Financial Group were among the banks that bid for FRB, with JPMorgan eventually taking over.

Reports previously stated that the deal should have been completed and announced before the start of trading in Asia, but it took longer, being announced around 8:00 UTC.

First Republic seized by California regulator, JPMorgan to assume all deposits. The First Republic is the second largest bank failure in US history. The FDIC estimates a $13 billion loss to the deposit insurance fund. All 84 First Republic offices will reopen on Monday as JPMorgan Chase. https://t.co/QBKxbAj76M pic.twitter.com/zqlPRFcGUg

Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) May 1, 2023

As a sense of expectation hangs in the air, attention is focused on the Fed, which may further disrupt the banking sector with another rate hike under the current circumstances.

Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of crypto trading giant BitMEX, warned late last month that the US could be caught between a rock and a hard place.

Expect the Fed to solve this problem by supporting more of the balance sheets of US banks. Money printer go brrr, some of the Twitter activity read on April 29, with Hayes repeating a now-familiar long-term BTC price target of $1 million.

Fed betting continued with the expected rise on FRC news, with markets seeing a 90% probability of 0.25%, according to CME Groups FedWatch Tooldata.

Fed Target Rate Probability Chart. Source: CME Group

For Bitcoin traders, meanwhile, the FOMC event itself marks a potential turning point in price.

Looks like Bitcoin has become a stablecoin again, this time around $29,200. Obviously due to the weekend, but I think it will remain relatively stable until Wednesday, popular trader Jackis predicted ahead of the monthly close.

On Wednesday we have the FOMC meeting, a highly anticipated event that will be the perfect impetus.

FOMC days tend to spark volatility in crypto markets, although often brief and characteristic of a fakeout, as liquidity in bids and asks is taken before prices return to prior levels.

April Still Beats February Bitcoin Price Performance

Despite the current cold feet on BTC price strength, April avoided receiving the title of worst month of 2023.

Data from monitoring resource Coinglass shows that overall returns for BTC/USD totaled 2.8%.

Bitcoin monthly returns chart (screenshot). Source: Coinglass

These beat February, which brought no huge gains, while preserving Bitcoin’s green record for the year.

However, the chart looks less appetizing on the weekly timeframes, with weekly candles of consolidation highlighting the stubborn nature of the $30,000 resistance.

BTC/USD 1 week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Trading View

Some remained bullish, with popular Twitter account Mickybull Crypto dismissing the weekend’s price action as a standard charting feature.

This price action occurs most weekends. Note: One of the keys to good TA is being able to identify what happened, what is happening and what is likely to happen, from a tweet read on May 1st.

Meanwhile, the weekly and monthly close of BTC candles is bullish. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Mickybull Crypto/TwitterOn-chain transactions challenge records

Under the hood, on-chain activity tells a fascinating story of Bitcoin’s growth as it returns to 2023.

Recorded by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, among others, the number of daily transactions for Bitcoin is approaching all-time highs after this year has seen an explosive rise.

Annotated graph of the number of Bitcoin transactions. Source: Glassnode/Twitter

In a Twitter thread investigating the overall strength of the upward BTC price trend, Glassnode acknowledged that on-chain volume has yet to match.

Bitcoin transaction counts, address activity, registrations, and Mempool congestion are all high. So did the degree of HODLing and the acquired offer below $30,000, he commented.

The condemnation remains. However, the uptrend remains young and on-chain volumes have yet to rise in support…yet.

An attached chart showed the realized unspent price distributed among various market cohorts.

Distribution chart of realized unspent prizes adjusted by bitcoin entity. Source: Glassnode/Twitter

Continuing, Glassnode’s chief on-chain analyst, Checkmate, remained optimistic that Bitcoin’s continued rally and late-2022 lows mark a local low.

Best guess -> Uptrend warranted, and bottom most likely, he wrote, summarizing the latest research.

But new capital inflows are limited and remain dominated by the existing holder base. So expect a choppy road, where traders have increasing influence on low timeframes and liquidity. Probably a macro-hated disbelief rally, which also does a lot of lettuce bulls along the way.

As the price wobbled, crypto market sentiment rose after a dip in late April.

Related: Bitcoin Price Can Easily Hit $20,000 Over Next 4 Months Philip Swift

The latest Crypto Fear & Greed Index readings show market greed returning to levels last seen in Bitcoins, an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.

A lagging indicator, the index nevertheless shows how easily sentiment is currently influenced by relatively small changes in the market.

This, in turn, reiterates the importance of current resistance levels for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) in particular, with both assets facing key lines in the sand of $30,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Fear and Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

Magazine: What happened to EOS? The community is spinning for an unlikely comeback

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/2nd-biggest-us-bank-failure-5-things-to-know-in-bitcoin-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos