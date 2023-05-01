International
Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
Nap and Tipper Time CRS Level Stake Odds Latitude
The Daily Record, Gary Owen
15:40
Kemp
+4
Latitude
Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan
15:40
Kemp
+4
Welcome to Wales
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
16:29
wind
+4
the call
Racing Post, Rated RP
14:23
tub
+3.5
herbarium
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
14:37
wow
+3.5
global reputation
The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross
13:30
wow
+3.2
Vince the Prince
Racing Post, On the Nose
15:28
bevel
+2.75
Shamek
Daily Telegraph, Marlborough
16:29
wind
+2.75
queens rock
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot
16:15
Kemp
+2.75
Danny Kirwan
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
15:40
Kemp
+2.75
Mister Mac
The Sun on Sunday, Sirius
14:53
bevel
+1.875
regal renaissance
The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
17:32
wow
+1.875
river Usk
Racing Post, Spotlight
15:28
bevel
+1.875
Spirit of the Bay
sportinglife.com,
16:43
tub
+1.875
red rookie
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride
16:50
Kemp
+1.875
run forest run
irish sun,
17:20
big
+0
vitralite
Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style
17:53
tub
+0
scoop ahoy
I, John Freeman
14:18
bevel
-One
succession
Yorkshire Post, Duke
14:58
tub
-One
put
Racing Post, Newmarket
14:18
bevel
-One
Nineto Five working
Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount
15:28
bevel
-One
Paddington
Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan
14:25
big
-One
Paddington
punterslounge.com, The Brigadier
14:25
big
-One
Mister Mac
D Express, Melissa Jones
14:53
bevel
-One
Queens Gamble
Daily Post, Mercury
14:02
wow
-One
Queens Gamble
Racing Post, Punt
14:02
wow
-One
Queens Gamble
888 Sports, Steve Mullington
14:02
wow
-One
river Usk
Daily Mirror, Newsboy
15:28
bevel
-One
king’s threshold
Racing TV, Score
17:25
Kemp
-One
queen aminato
Irish Herald, Ian Gofran
15:35
big
-One
queens rock
mirror online,
16:15
Kemp
-One
queens rock
The Star, Jason Heavy
16:15
Kemp
-One
bobby dassler
Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright
17:53
tub
-One
Summons
myracing.com,
15:35
big
-One
Alajwar
Sun, Temple Gate
16:43
tub
-One
blue bikini
The Times, Rob Wright
17:32
wow
-One
Jay Jay Riley
Sunday Mail, Rockavon
16:50
Kemp
-One
herbarium
Weekender, Bak Tom
14:37
wow
-One
quick steps
tutelar,
16:29
wind
-One
docking rad
Ipswich Star, Matt Foley
15:40
Kemp
-One
farmer jack
attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor
15:47
wow
-One
vitralite
tipmantips.com, tipmantips.com
17:53
tub
-One
Elios Dor
The Scotsman, Glendale
16:57
wow
-One
Welcome to Wales
Racing Post, Postdata
16:29
wind
-One
Ugo Gregory
Racing Post, The North
17:13
bevel
-One
Ugo Gregory
Morning Star, Faringdon
17:13
bevel
-One
pretty boy floyd
Jersey Evening Post, Laurie Paddock
17:20
big
-One
Duke de Bossen
Sunday Express,
15:40
Kemp
-One
Duke de Bossen
Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt
15:40
Kemp
-One
Romanor
Irish Post, Carl Headley
16:22
wow
-One
daily express
Island Fields, Lori Delagi
15:33
tub
-One
|
Sources
2/ https://news.paddypower.com/horse-racing/2023/05/01/nap-of-the-day-todays-naps-table-horse-racing-tips-uk-ireland-monday-may-1-curragh-warwick-kempton/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A drunk driver with a license in the name of Boris Johnson, issued in Ukraine, was arrested by police after causing an accident
- The Palace is afraid of the 2024 elections
- Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
- Michigan Made: The Pride of Mittens Served Daily in Clinton Township
- The Montreal hockey agency Quartexx Management wants to help female players
- A teacher from Uvalde tries to mend her wounds using fashion
- Markets drift after latest bank failure
- Falcon 20 Business Jet celebrating 60 years
- Expert tips you should know about melanoma before it’s too late
- ‘I won’t be trapped’: Imran warns to take to the streets if SC order on Punjab polls violated – Pakistan
- Xi Jinping sends greetings to workers nationwide ahead of International Workers’ Day
- Hollywood braces for impending writers’ strike