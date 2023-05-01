Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland





Nap and Tipper Time CRS Level Stake Odds Latitude

The Daily Record, Gary Owen

15:40

Kemp

+4

Latitude

Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan

15:40

Kemp

+4

Welcome to Wales

Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow

16:29

wind

+4

the call

Racing Post, Rated RP

14:23

tub

+3.5

herbarium

Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker

14:37

wow

+3.5

global reputation

The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross

13:30

wow

+3.2

Vince the Prince

Racing Post, On the Nose

15:28

bevel

+2.75

Shamek

Daily Telegraph, Marlborough

16:29

wind

+2.75

queens rock

Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot

16:15

Kemp

+2.75

Danny Kirwan

Sheffield Star, Fortunatus

15:40

Kemp

+2.75

Mister Mac

The Sun on Sunday, Sirius

14:53

bevel

+1.875

regal renaissance

The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler

17:32

wow

+1.875

river Usk

Racing Post, Spotlight

15:28

bevel

+1.875

Spirit of the Bay

sportinglife.com,

16:43

tub

+1.875

red rookie

East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride

16:50

Kemp

+1.875

run forest run

irish sun,

17:20

big

+0

vitralite

Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style

17:53

tub

+0

scoop ahoy

I, John Freeman

14:18

bevel

-One

succession

Yorkshire Post, Duke

14:58

tub

-One

put

Racing Post, Newmarket

14:18

bevel

-One

Nineto Five working

Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount

15:28

bevel

-One

Paddington

Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan

14:25

big

-One

Paddington

punterslounge.com, The Brigadier

14:25

big

-One

Mister Mac

D Express, Melissa Jones

14:53

bevel

-One

Queens Gamble

Daily Post, Mercury

14:02

wow

-One

Queens Gamble

Racing Post, Punt

14:02

wow

-One

Queens Gamble

888 Sports, Steve Mullington

14:02

wow

-One

river Usk

Daily Mirror, Newsboy

15:28

bevel

-One

king’s threshold

Racing TV, Score

17:25

Kemp

-One

queen aminato

Irish Herald, Ian Gofran

15:35

big

-One

queens rock

mirror online,

16:15

Kemp

-One

queens rock

The Star, Jason Heavy

16:15

Kemp

-One

bobby dassler

Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright

17:53

tub

-One

Summons

myracing.com,

15:35

big

-One

Alajwar

Sun, Temple Gate

16:43

tub

-One

blue bikini

The Times, Rob Wright

17:32

wow

-One

Jay Jay Riley

Sunday Mail, Rockavon

16:50

Kemp

-One

herbarium

Weekender, Bak Tom

14:37

wow

-One

quick steps

tutelar,

16:29

wind

-One

docking rad

Ipswich Star, Matt Foley

15:40

Kemp

-One

farmer jack

attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor

15:47

wow

-One

vitralite

tipmantips.com, tipmantips.com

17:53

tub

-One

Elios Dor

The Scotsman, Glendale

16:57

wow

-One

Welcome to Wales

Racing Post, Postdata

16:29

wind

-One

Ugo Gregory

Racing Post, The North

17:13

bevel

-One

Ugo Gregory

Morning Star, Faringdon

17:13

bevel

-One

pretty boy floyd

Jersey Evening Post, Laurie Paddock

17:20

big

-One

Duke de Bossen

Sunday Express,

15:40

Kemp

-One

Duke de Bossen

Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt

15:40

Kemp

-One

Romanor

Irish Post, Carl Headley

16:22

wow

-One

daily express

Island Fields, Lori Delagi

15:33

tub

-One

