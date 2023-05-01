Minorities in England have mixed feelings about Charles III’s coronation. Here’s why.





London (AP) musician Deronne White is ready to perform at the coronation of Charles III. The flutist and his fellow young musicians play nothing grand or majestic, as they plan to parade through the streets of South London entertaining the crowds with an uplifting Coronation Carnival set that mixes gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There will even be a Calypso take on British Country.

While excited about the performance, White said she had mixed feelings about the coronation. Like others in the Brixton Chamber Orchestra, White is a descendant of immigrants from Jamaica, a former British colony and member of the Commonwealth, who severed ties with the monarchy and asked the British Crown to resolve its historical ties to slavery.

Personally, he said, it’s a little difficult to connect to the whole event. With Coronation, I think people like me can try to connect to (the monarchy). But it can be a little tough.

Towns, towns and villages across Britain will be flooded with Union flags and patriotic decorations to celebrate the coronation of Charles at Westminster Abbey this weekend, and officials said the festivities will bring Britain’s diverse communities together. However, the incident is viewed as a large amount of ambivalence by some in Britain, especially those with Afro-Caribbean backgrounds, and other minority groups where the British Empire’s past misdeeds still have a huge impact.

The heyday of slavery and colonialism is long gone, but in recent years the royal family has struggled to come across new accusations of institutional racism, especially from Prince Harry’s wife Meghan.

The biracial American actress, the Duchess of Sussex, reignited the debate about monarchy and race last year when an unnamed member of the royal family asked her how dark the skin of the baby would be when she was pregnant with her first child. arch.

Last year, there was outrage when Ngozi Fulani, a black charity executive, complained that Queen Elizabeth II’s aides repeatedly questioned her about her real origins at parties. Palace officials apologized and the aide, Susan Hussey, resigned.

Charles, 74, has spoken out many times about how important diversity is in today’s multicultural Britain. He paid tribute to the West Indians, the Windrush generation of Britain, like the white great-grandparents who helped rebuild Britain after World War II. In 2021, Charles was lauded for acknowledging the darkest days of our past and the stain of slavery.

More recently, the monarch first expressed support for research into the link between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

17-year-old Teigan Hastings said he certainly wasn’t the best way or the fastest way, but from what I’ve seen he’s a step in the right way.

But Hastings, a British Jamaican who plays tuba with White, said the allegations about how Megans was treated in her in-laws opened up some truth within the royal family.

It wasn’t completely unexpected, but at the same time I thought there was some form of acceptance, he said, but in reality it wasn’t. There seems to be nothing ordinary people can do except hope for change.

Musicians say whatever they think of Charles, they hope their vibrant musical style will help draw in a crowd.

West London, across the capital from Southall, known as Little India, has one of the largest Indian populations outside of India.

About 6,000 tickets were snapped up for the coronation, complete with giant TV screens broadcasting the coronation ceremony, amusement park rides, and bands playing Jewish, Latin American and gospel music, Anand said.

She added that she would attend a street party hosted by a group of local women who promise to showcase lots of Punjabi food, Punjabi dances and songs.

Anand, whose family moved to Britain from Singapore when the city-state gained independence, said many immigrants of her generation feel grateful to the British monarchy for embracing them and giving them the opportunity to settle and prosper.

Gulu Anand, who owns the Southalls Brilliant curry house and has cooked for Charles several times over the years when Charles visits the neighbours, is one of Charles’ vocal supporters.

Charles actually listens to you. He said, recalling the attitude of royalty when dining in a restaurant. I think he is the people’s king.

But Janpal Basran, who heads local charity Southall Community Alliance, said many communities in the area are from former colonies and remember what it was like to be ruled by others.

So they look at monarchy and, for lack of a better word, remember all the historical baggage involved, Basran said. Some may think that the monarchy represents an oppressive, discriminatory and violent institution. Is this what we want to support in the future?

Patrick Vernon, a black activist campaigning for justice for the many Caribbean immigrants who have lost their rights as British citizens because of legal loopholes, says Charles did much more to show his people that the monarchy takes diversity seriously. said you can.

He noted through a 2021 Guardian newspaper investigation that the royal family is still exempt from equality laws that ban racial and gender discrimination.

“I think Charles could be in a unique position to start to really influence that agenda,” he said. Demonstrating change is important. It needs to be demonstrated that there are distinct and clear indicators that are moving towards the 21st century.

