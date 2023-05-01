The American War on Terror, 20 years after mission accomplished | Conflict News





Washington, D.C. Twenty years ago, on May 1, 2003, then US President George W Bush declared major combat operations in Iraq ended with a speech aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln , with a banner behind him proclaiming mission accomplished.

The theatrical event, coming just 43 days after the United States launched a ground invasion of Iraq, was to declare the beginning of the end of one of the main strands of the global war on terrorism. Washington after September 11, 2001. (GWOT).

But far from ending the operations, the United States would send more troops to Iraq with a peak of around 168,000 troops in 2007, with no evidence that the country was involved in the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, DC.

The United States would also expand its GWOT, conducting what analysts consider an undetermined number of strikes and military operations, sometimes through partner forces against these notorious threats to the United States in more than 20 countries around the world. worldwide.

And while the rhetoric and strategy of the war on terror has changed across presidential administrations, including that of current President Joe Biden, it continues to be defined by a lack of democratic accountability, according to Katherine Yon Ebright, attorney at the Brennan Center for Justices. Freedom and National Security Program.

This lack of accountability has persisted as US involvement has experienced a two-decade metastasis, particularly spreading to a range of countries in Africa and Asia, she said. This sprawl has occurred as the United States has moved away from large-scale interventions.

These are places where we hadn’t really had the conversation. Does it make sense for us to pursue these supposed adversaries? Are they even our adversaries or are they local groups with local interests? said Ebright. There was no such democratic sanction.

Who is the United States still fighting?

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the exclusive right to declare war, which it has not done since World War II.

Instead, leaders relied on a tangle of legal authorities to justify at least in terms of domestic law military adventurism tied to the stated goal of stifling terrorist threats against the United States.

While these legal justifications remain fluid, they generally support the expanded authority of the executive branch of the White House, the Department of Defense, and the Central Intelligence Agency to use or support force against groups considered enemies of the United States, according to analysts.

The 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) remained a giant in this constellation of legal authorities and interpretations that continue to underpin US counterterrorism operations that elude approval. of Congress.

Signed into law on September 18, 2001, it allows the President of the United States to use all necessary and appropriate force against nations, organizations or persons whom he determines to have planned, authorized, committed or aided in the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as the nations who hosted these entities.

Used as justification for the US invasion of Afghanistan, the 2001 AUMF has been widely interpreted to include groups associated with al-Qaeda and, controversially, ISIL (ISIS) and various offshoots. A subsequent AUMF, passed in 2002, created the legal justification for the US invasion of Iraq and was later deemed applicable to Syria.

According to a 2021 report by Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War project at Brown University, since 2001 the AUMF has been used to justify US airstrikes and operations in Djibouti, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and in Yemen, among others. others, as well as support for partners in a wide range of countries, including Cameroon, Chad, Eritrea, Georgia, Kosovo, Jordan, Nigeria and the Philippines.

In total, presidential administrations have publicly cited the 2001 AUMF in an undetermined number of military operations, including airstrikes, combat, detentions and support of military partners in 22 countries since 2001, according to the report.

But that’s far from the full picture of US involvement, Savell told Al Jazeera. His analysis from 2018 to 2020 found that Washington undertook what he called counterterrorism activities in 85 countries during those two years, ranging from training or assisting the military to a country expressly for counterterrorism, to real strikes led by the United States.

She added that an ongoing analysis of Bidens’ early years in office looks very similar.

When I started this project [in 2015], I thought it was going to be simple: I’m going to do a map of the war on terror, and it’s going to have about seven or eight countries,” she told Al Jazeera. But the deeper I dug, the more I discovered the vast extent of what was going on. This is not published or discussed on any government website, or in any official and comprehensive manner, to the point that even Congress does not know the full story.

From 2018 to 2020, the United States carried out airstrikes and drones in seven countries: Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia, according to the report.

During this period, according to the analysis, the United States was also involved in combat or potential combat in 12 countries related to counterterrorism, while carrying out highly secret 127th programs that allow the American military to use local troops as surrogates in raids and other attacks on militants in at least eight of these countries: Mali, Tunisia, Cameroon, Kenya, Libya, Niger, Nigeria and Mauritania .

Meanwhile, the United States was also involved in 79 countries, either through the military, the State Department, or other agencies, training and assisting that country’s security forces expressly in the fight against terrorism, according to the report.

The imprint of the war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan and the invasion of Iraq, continues, Savell told Al Jazeera. It’s not over just because the Pentagon focused on great power competition, she said, referring to the term commonly used to counter the spheres of influence of powerful countries like Russia and the United States. China.

Unclear reports

For its part, the Biden administration has signaled a shift toward more restraint, signing a classified policy last year to create higher approval standards for drone strikes outside of Iraq and Syria. which it considered to be the only two remaining areas of active hostilities in which the United States was involved, The New York Times reported in October last year.

This order, in conjunction with a new, also classified counterterrorism strategy memo, indicated that the United States intended to launch fewer drone strikes and commando raids away from recognized war zones than it had. done in the recent past, the newspaper reported, citing an official who spoke on the background.

Observers have noted that the number of drone strikes and reported civilian casualties appear to have been largely reduced during Bidens’ early years. This has included a continued pause in strikes in Pakistan and Yemen.

But Brian Finucane, senior adviser to Crisis Group, said the Biden administration continued the tradition of spotty reporting on those operations. The administration, he said, has backed off somewhat from the push for greater transparency under former President Barack Obama, a push that was itself undone under Obama’s successor, Donald Trump.

The lack of clarity has included the non-publication of groups the Biden administration is currently targeting under the 2001 AUMF, Finucane said.

At a bare minimum, the American public should know who the country is at war with or at least who the executive branch thinks the country is at war with, he told Al Jazeera. Secret enemies are not a means of conducting foreign policy or conducting war and peace affairs.

By, with, through foreign partners

The most recent White House report required by the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which sought to strengthen oversight of the executive’s use of force, said the Biden administration had only used strength than in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia in 2021 and 2022, the Brennan Centers Ebright noted in a recent article.

The report, she said, omitted any fighting that took place by, with, through or on behalf of foreign partners elsewhere, including one instance where US forces were allegedly attacked during an operation in Mali. in 2022.

This underscores a particular problem with the bilateral security cooperation programs the United States has with individual countries like the 79 identified by the Costs of War project from 2018 to 2020.

These programs expanded in the aftermath of 9/11, but the executive has consistently asserted that they do not meet current reporting requirements, according to Ebright, which released a report on the matter last year.

While the training and support may seem benign, these powers have been used beyond their intended purpose, the report says. In short, these programs enabled or served as a springboard for hostilities.

Calls for reform

Congressional push for more control over security cooperation agreements followed the 2017 deaths of four American Green Berets in Niger. Several US senators said at the time that they were unaware of US troops being active in that country. Still, Ebright said Defense Department authorities still require substantial modification, if not outright repeal. Changes could include requiring prior committee approval to participate in programs and legislation for greater access to related information for Congress and the public.

Meanwhile, broader reform is needed to limit the powers of the executive, several analysts told Al Jazeera. A start would be the 2001 reform of the AUMF, although congressional efforts on this front have remained limited.

A US Senate vote last month to repeal Iraq’s 2002 AUMF was seen as a small step toward that larger goal.

This is to start a process of vetting the executive branch, reclaiming the constitutional prerogative of Congress to declare war and regulate the military, Ebright told Al Jazeera. It is important for our democracy. It must be a responsible process.

