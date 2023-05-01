UK doesn’t want Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal, so what next?





Microsoft is outraged. In a surprise decision by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last week, a $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard was blocked in the UK amid concerns about the future of cloud gaming.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft president Brad Smith woke up at 2 a.m. that morning and hurriedly wrote a reply from across the pond. He told the BBC a day later that the UK regulator’s decision was the darkest day in Microsoft’s 40 years of work in the UK. He went one step further and said that the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business than the UK.

Now, Microsoft is bruised and furious and planning its next move. If the story of Brad Smith’s fight is anything to go by, Microsoft will try to keep the deal afloat. However, the CMA’s decision will not be easy to appeal.

Microsoft President Brad Smith previously showed up in Brussels to claim a deal with Activision.

UK regulators have been cracking down on mergers and acquisitions activity in recent years coinciding with the UK’s exit from the European Union. To challenge the latest decision, Microsoft must file a notice with the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), a process that can take several months. You must convince a panel of judges that the CMA has acted unreasonably, illegally, or procedurally improper or unfair. And the chances of winning are slim. Nicole Kar, a partner at the law firm of Linklaters, said in 2020 that the CMA has won 67% of all merger appeals since 2010. I spoke with Kar after the CMA’s Microsoft decision, and she confirmed that the CMA is still winning most of the appeals. .

The Metas battle with CMA over the Giphy acquisition shows what Microsoft has in store. Meta was originally ordered to sell Zippy in 2021, but appealed the ruling and it fell through. Meta ended up having to comply with UK competition watchdogs and sell social media GIF library Giphy. Viagogos’ $4 billion acquisition of StubHub was also partially blocked by the CMA, forcing the company to sell its UK and international businesses while retaining StubHub’s US and Canadian operations.

Microsoft clashed with the CMA during its review, openly criticizing the regulator’s math and forcing it to fix clear errors in its financial calculations related to holding Call of Duty from PlayStation.

These errors led CMA to make a rare U-turn with interim results, reducing concerns about Microsoft’s deal with Call of Duty to console competition. Crucially, however, the deal was blocked, leaving concerns about cloud gaming open. Sony, which has emerged as one of the main opponents (along with Google) of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, called the CMA’s initial U-turn a surprising, unprecedented, and irrational decision, but the PlayStation maker has yet to comment on the regulator’s decision. transaction.

The CMA said in September that it was concerned about the impact that Microsoft’s ownership of Activision Blizzard games would have on existing competitors and emerging entrants offering multi-game subscriptions and cloud gaming services. At the time, I thought that all the headlines about Call of Duty were just noise, and that Microsoft’s ability to leverage Windows and Azure unlike its competitors, and how that could affect game distribution and revenue sharing across the board, was much bigger than that. I tweeted that there would be concerns. industry with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Call of Duty wasn’t much of a concern for CMA after all. Image: Activision Blizzard

Microsoft knew cloud gaming was a key concern, so it spent the past few months signing deals with Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nvidia to allow Xbox PC games to run on rival cloud gaming services. This 10-year agreement also includes access to Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games if Microsoft’s deal is approved by a regulatory agency. If not approved, the deal for Activision games is unlocked, which only gives you access to Microsoft’s Xbox PC games.

However, these deals did not convince the British. CMA is a model that implies that gamers must acquire the right to play by either purchasing the game from a specific store or subscribing to a specific service, which they say is too restrictive in scope. There are also concerns that Microsoft could potentially retain all revenue from sales and in-app purchases of Activision games, or that cloud providers would not be able to provide access to these games on competing multi-game subscription services or on computer operating systems other than Windows.

Limiting support for Windows will help the software giant secure its dominance in the operating system should there be a bigger shift to cloud gaming as competing cloud gaming services become customers of Microsoft. Valves SteamOS presents the only real threat to Windows gaming dominance right now, and if cloud providers need to license Windows to run games like Call of Duty, it’s a move to Linux that Google tried to push with its failed Stadia cloud. You won’t be able to see very well. game service.

Much of this deal now rests on the shoulders of the European Union. The cloud agreement signed by Microsoft is designed to appease regulators in the EU. Reuters reported last month that the Activision deal is likely to be approved by EU regulators under Nvidia’s licensing deal with Nintendo. The EU has until May 22 to make a decision, and Microsoft is once again trying to stay ahead of regulators by signing a new deal with European cloud gaming platform Nware. Nvidia and Boosteroid, which signed Microsoft’s 10-year cloud deal, openly questioned the CMA’s decision, and Microsoft hoped this kind of support would sway EU regulators.

EU approval could provide a glimmer of hope for Microsoft’s giant deal. That’s because such a move would put pressure on Britain, the only major market that would completely block a takeover. Regulators in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, Serbia, Japan and South Africa have already approved the deal. But Microsoft is facing problems close to home.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit late last year to block a deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. The FTC case is still in the document discovery phase and an evidence hearing is scheduled for August 2. Microsoft and Sony attorneys are already arguing over what documents (and how many) should be submitted as part of the legal discovery process, and it’s been months before we knew how the case would play out.

Microsoft has always maintained that the deal will be completed by the end of June, the end of fiscal 2023. But given the CMA’s involvement, that deadline now seems incredibly unrealistic. We’ll obviously see some fighting with Microsoft over the next few weeks, but Microsoft’s game is all but over if EU regulators share the same concerns as the CMA. It’s hard to imagine that the FTC would be willing to battle it out in court for months or years with various regulators in Europe as it faces the prospect of breaking the deal. All eyes are now on Brussels for the next few weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/1/23702716/microsoft-activision-blizzard-uk-deal-what-happens-next The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos