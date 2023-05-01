Debt ceiling: US could run out of cash by June 1, warns Yellen





WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Monday that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the ceiling on the debt, pressuring President Biden and lawmakers to reach a quick deal. avoid defaulting on the nations debt.

The sharper warning about when the United States could reach the so-called X date drastically reduces the time lawmakers have to reach a deal before the government runs out of money to pay all its bills on time. . The new timeline could force a flurry of negotiations between the House, Senate and Mr. Biden over government spending or a high-stakes standoff between the president and House Republicans who have refused to raise the limit without protest. significant spending cuts.

Mr. Biden called the four top congressional leaders on Monday to request a May 9 meeting to discuss tax issues. The President contacted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Minority Leader, as well as Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Majority Leader; and Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Minority Leader.

Economists have warned that failure to raise the debt ceiling, which caps the total amount of money the United States can borrow, threatens to tip financial markets and plunge the global economy into crisis. financial.

Because the United States has a budget deficit, which means it spends more money than it takes in, it has to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills. In addition to paying Social Security benefits, as well as the salaries of military and government employees, the United States is also required to pay interest and other payments to bondholders who hold their debt.

The Treasury Department had previously predicted it could run out of cash in early June, but the new estimate raises the alarming prospect that the US may be unable to make some payments, including to bondholders, within weeks. .

Given current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to raise or suspend the debt ceiling so as to ensure in the longer term that the government will continue to make its payments, Ms Yellen said in a letter to the Congress. .

The Congressional Budget Office also warned Monday that time is running out faster than previously thought. The nonpartisan budget office said tax receipts from revenue payments processed in April were lower than it had expected and future tax payments were unlikely to have much impact.

That, combined with lower-than-expected revenue through April, means the Treasury’s extraordinary measures will run out sooner than expected, CBO director Phillip Swagel wrote in an analysis posted on the agencies’ website.

White House officials did not expect the date of a possible default to come so soon, and the accelerated timeline could cloud the presidents’ approach to the potential crisis.

Mr Biden continued to insist that he would not negotiate directly on the boundary, saying Congress must do so without conditions. But he is preparing to meet with Democratic and Republican leaders, including Mr. McCarthy, at the White House for discussions on taxes and spending. Many administration officials have expressed optimism that the talks could result in a budget deal that could also lead to the debt ceiling being raised.

The newly compressed timeline leaves little time for the president and congressional leaders to come to an agreement on raising the limit. Mr. McCarthy is traveling to the Middle East this week. Later this month, Mr Biden is due to attend the Group of 7 nations leaders’ summit in Japan and then travel to Australia for a summit with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

House Republicans passed legislation in April that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for deep spending cuts and reverse recent climate legislation that Democrats passed along party lines. Mr. Biden blasted the bill, saying it would hurt working families while benefiting the oil and gas industry, and he accused Republicans of putting the U.S. economy on the line.

On Monday, the president called on Republicans to ensure that the House speaker’s threat to default on the national debt is averted.

For more than 200 years, America has never, ever failed to pay its debt. To put it in colloquial terms, America is not a deadbeat nation. We have never, ever failed to repay debt, Mr. Biden said.

Republican senators reacted to the news on Monday by stressing that it was now up to Mr. Biden to negotiate to avert an economic calamity.

It’s very scary, said Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and a member of the Republican leadership of the impending crisis. President Biden needs to step up and get to the table. Kevin McCarthy and the people of the house have done their part.

Some expressed optimism that the approaching deadline would force action.

Washingtons at its best when it has a deadline to respond, said Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina.

Mr. Schumer and Mr. Jeffries urged Republicans to lift the limit immediately with no strings attached. We don’t have the luxury of waiting until June 1 to come together, pass a clean bill to avoid default and prevent catastrophic consequences for our economy and millions of American families, lawmakers wrote in a statement Monday. joint.

Although there is bipartisan agreement that the nation must find a way to narrow the gap between when it spends and what it receives, even the most ardent proponents of tax reform say the debt ceiling should be raised.

We need to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible, without drama and without serious risk of default, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Threatening default or dragging your feet is the height of irresponsibility. Legislators must begin serious discussions immediately.

The possibility of a default by June 1 could force lawmakers to agree to a short-term increase or suspension of the debt ceiling to buy more time for negotiations. But even this temporary balm is far from assured given the competing factions within the Republican Party.

The United States technically hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to allow the government to keep paying its bills, including payments to bondholders who hold public debt. Ms Yellen said at the time that her powers to delay a default in which the US fails to make payments on time could run out by early June. She cautioned, however, that the estimate was accompanied by considerable uncertainty.

Tax revenues depend on a complex array of factors such as the unemployment rate, wages and whether taxpayers file their returns on time. On Monday, the Treasury Secretary highlighted challenges in predicting the date of default, noting that the new estimate was based on currently available data that is inherently variable, such as personal tax payments.

The actual date when the Treasury exhausts the extraordinary measures could be several weeks later than those estimates, Ms Yellen said.

Mr Biden said he would meet with Mr McCarthy to discuss government spending and the budget. But he insisted that raising the debt ceiling was non-negotiable and urged Republicans to lift the borrowing limit without conditions.

A Treasury Department official said that as of April 30, the government had a cash balance of about $300 billion. Ms. Yellens’ ability to delay a default will depend in part on how much tax revenue returns to the federal government this spring.

Payments for the 2022 tax year are still coming in. Goldman Sachs economists predicted last week that by the second week of June, the Treasury Department could have about $60 billion in cash remaining, which would allow the government to continue making payments until the end of July.

Some fiscal analysts have suggested winter storms could complicate Treasury departments’ ability to delay a default. Severe storms, flooding and mudslides in California, Alabama and Georgia this year prompted the Internal Revenue Service to push back the April 18 filing deadline to October for dozens of counties.

The IRS has also given affected regions more time to contribute to retirement and health savings accounts, which could affect their taxable income.

Ms. Yellen has already taken steps to ensure that the federal government has enough cash.

Earlier this year, it announced it would buy back some existing investments and suspend new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund.

Ms. Yellen said on Monday that the Treasury Department was suspending the issuance of state and local government series Treasury securities to help manage the risks associated with the debt limit. She lamented that the move deprives state and local governments of an important tool to manage their finances.

Controlling the debt limit has revived debates on how far the executive can go to avoid a default. Ms Yellen, however, dismissed the idea that she could prioritize certain payments or mint a platinum coin worth $1 trillion to ensure the United States remains solvent.

Although markets have generally remained calm on the prospect of a default, there are signs that investors are getting nervous.

They sold government bonds that mature in three months around the time policymakers said the United States could run out of cash and bought bonds with only a month left until they were due. be reimbursed.

The cost of insuring existing bond holdings against the possibility of the US defaulting on its debts has also risen sharply. Still, some analysts say the market reaction would need to be much more pronounced to force a quick deal.

In a separate report released Monday by the Treasury Department on the risks facing the economy, Eric Van Nostrand, acting assistant secretary for economic policy, laid out the dire consequences of failure to raise the debt ceiling. .

A default by the US government, including non-payment of any of the US bonds, would be an economic disaster, triggering a global downturn of unknown but substantial severity, Mr Van Nostrand said.

Catie Edmondson and Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

