



The James Mottersheads family has been in the poultry business for 20 years, but nothing compares to the current situation. His summary is absolutely terrifying.

Based in Shropshire and operating out of six huge warehouses producing 1.3 million chickens per year, the business was under multiple pressures.

The skyrocketing cost of feed, energy and packaging outweighs the price many farmers pay for their birds. The threat of bird flu is ever-present. The rise of cheaper imports and meatless substitutes added another wave of pressure.

James Mottershead, NFU Poultry Industry Chair. Photo: Toby Lea/NFU

Versatile and relatively inexpensive, chicken is the UK’s most popular meat, far exceeding beef, lamb or pork consumption.

But these issues are forcing many domestic producers to reduce their flock size, while others are wondering whether to continue.

The Mottersheads family has been producing broilers and young birds for meat since expanding beyond farming and sheep farming in 2001.

The current 205,000 chickens are almost fully grown and will be on the shelves of the nation’s largest supermarkets and small grocery stores in just a few weeks.

Mottershead, who represents many chicken and turkey farmers in England and Wales as National Farmers Union (NFU) poultry board chair, says many producers are in a really, really dire position and are losing money for each bird.

Until things like energy get back to a better place and they aren’t locked into contracts with high energy costs, we’ve reached a stage where these producers have no choice but to close their doors and stop producing chickens, he says.

Once you have a contract, you must respect it.

Free-range chickens on an egg farm in Suffolk. Photo: David Levene/The Guardian

He and his fellow producers say they are getting paid more for their chickens than before, but liveweight prices are linked to feed costs and don’t account for higher energy costs.

In February 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was about 95p/kg, up from about 1.05/kg now, an 11% increase. This comes at a time when feed prices, which account for nearly three-quarters of poultry production input costs, have risen 20 to 30 percent over the past two years, and energy costs per kilowatt have increased fivefold.

While some of the government’s recent avian flu restrictions have been lifted, allowing free-range poultry and other birds to return outside, many other pressures have not eased.

Since the Russian invasion, animal feed prices have skyrocketed along with energy bills, and there is little sign that these costs will drop again.

Chicken producers have few options to reduce energy costs. Poultry houses should be lit and heated and ventilated with large fans to keep birds cool and oxygenated.

The UK imported 742,000 tonnes of poultry meat from the EU in 2022. Photo: Floortje/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farmers feel left out by government energy-intensive industry exemptions that subsidize bills to eligible manufacturers.

Mottershead says the poultry comes out on its own. Processing plants can save on electricity bills because they are viewed as high energy users, but poultry farms use high levels of energy as well. Keep in mind that these farms all have modern low-energy equipment.

In addition to eye-catching bills, rising interest rates have put more pressure on producers with mortgages or borrowing to invest in facilities and equipment.

UK poultry is reaching a breaking point, warns the British Poultry Council.

In exceptional market conditions where production costs are not returned through the market, efforts to keep food cheap make poultry meat businesses unviable, says Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the industry body.

According to the NFU, the UK is now self-sufficient in around two-thirds of its poultry production. The UK is a net importer of white poultry meat, especially breast meat, a shopper’s favorite, and is looking to overseas markets to export dark meat, including thighs, chicken legs and organs.

But Britain’s appetite for chicken isn’t expected to decline anytime soon, and the industry fears cheaper imports could fill the void on supermarket shelves.

Trade figures highlight a small but significant increase in the amount of European poultry imported into the UK over the past year.

Broilers raised for meat. Photo: Sarah Richardson/Alamy

The EU exported 742,000 tonnes of poultry meat to the UK in 2022, up 2.3% from a year ago. Meanwhile, poultry exports from the UK to the EU have fallen by nearly 25% over the past year, falling from nearly 275,000 tonnes to over 208,000 tonnes in 2021.

British agriculture has warned of the dangers of being dependent on imports, and the NFU blamed the recent salad shortages on the UK’s reliance on imported fruits and vegetables in winter, which exposed it to particularly disturbing weather events.

Mottershead is urging the government to talk about integrating the poultry supply chain to share the burden on farmers.

We are not market setters. We are price takers. The market determines the price consumers have to pay.

Mottershead adds: Ministers need to act and bring processors and retailers into the room to address what has happened in the broiler sector and whether the money has been passed on or where it has been withheld.

We need to start proving that retailers value the UK poultry industry and will pay sustainable prices for their birds.

This means consumers will have to pay more for food, which is a tough question in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and annual food price inflation at nearly 20%.

Tindling meatless chicken in wraps. Photo: George Eats @georgieeats

In addition to all these issues, there may be others facing poultry producers. It’s the meat-free product that’s about to steal the chicken’s crown as the nation’s favorite protein.

Tindle, which calls itself plant-based chicken, has just launched a breaded meat alternative in 350 Morrisons stores after a successful vegetarian experiment.

Made from wheat and soy protein and coconut oil, it contains only nine ingredients, including sunflower oil and natural flavors, and is non-GMO-free, according to Singapore-based food technology company Next Gen Foods.

Tyndall products, including wings, nuggets and chicken popcorn, will be available at hospitality venues for a year, after which the company’s co-founders Timo Recker and Andre Menezes will find a wider UK audience.

Wherever there’s chicken, there should be a Tindle, says Recker, who at a London retail launch event carries a waiter with a tray of wraps, burgers and katsu curry.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur added that chicken is the largest meat category and the fastest growing, and can be eaten by most religious people.

Recker expected to take over his family’s German meat processing business, specializing in foods such as schnitzel, but instead pursued a career in developing meat substitutes.

Tindles chicken burger, but no chicken. Photo: George Eats @georgieeats

Believing such an alternative to be environmentally friendly, Tindle says it’s aiming for meat eaters and restaurants that are open to trying new things.

The company said the product contains similar levels of protein as chicken meat, but costs three to four for two servings, but the company said the price will come down over time.

Chris Sheen, 33, tries a plate of nuggets for the first time upon release and says they’re actually quite tasty and have a meaty texture. You can picture me eating this in Soho at 3am and being happy.

I eat meat, but this can really fool me, says 27-year-old Cui Huang. The texture is just right and doesn’t feel weird like other fake chicken brands.

