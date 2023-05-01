The 2022-23 Bruins didn’t choke; they showed us who they really were





If we’re being honest, this whole “greatest team of all time” thing never really sat with the Bruins.

The 1984 Oilers of Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey and Mark Messier? It’s the greatest team of all time. The 1986 Celtics with Larry Bird at the height of his powers and a Hall of Fame frontline? It’s the greatest team of all time. Derek Jeter’s 1998 Yankees who won 114 games and put a dynasty into overdrive? It’s the greatest team of all time.

But those Bruins? The only great thing about them was their record. Otherwise, they were basically the same club we’ve watched for the past decade, a bit of a contender, but quite capable of being knocked out in the first round.

When they hit the canvas for good on Sunday night, seeking their spokesperson like Mike Tyson in Tokyo, pundits rushed to declare their biggest chokehold in franchise, city and franchise history. NHL. But we never talked about Mario Lemieux’s Penguins or even Steven Stamkos’ Lightning.

Bruins’ disastrous end to season will haunt franchise forever

It was a very good Bruins team lifted to deceptive heights by league-wide parity and a regular-season style of play that accentuated their strengths (depth) while minimizing their shortcomings (toughness).

And so since they start the summer vacation two months early, you may be shocked, but you shouldn’t be surprised. Outside of new coach Jim Montgomery and the emergence of Vezina favorite Linus Ullmark, it was effectively the same Bruins team that got bounced by the Hurricanes in the first round last year and the Islanders in the second. round the previous year.

Their all-time greatness has always been a mirage, because the playoffs are all about star power, and with the exception of 61-goal scorer David Pastrk, the Bruins are lacking that. The Bs have compiled seven players between 50 and 67 points, from aging Cup winners Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Krej, to middle-class forwards Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk, to solid defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm .

The eighth-seeded Panthers, meanwhile, skated the series’ MVP in 100-point scorer Matthew Tkachuk, as well as a 70-point scoring trio of Alexander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour. Those four combined for 33 points, with the last two coming when Tkachuk took a puck out behind the Bruins net and started the streak that ended with Verhaeghe covering the Game 7 winner in overtime.

This game highlighted a huge advantage the Panthers benefited from once they asserted themselves: tenacity. The Bruins have played with dazzling board-to-board skill all season, but the Panthers bullied them over three straight wins in a style reminiscent of the unheralded 2019 Blues, who beat the Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup final.

The no-look backhand passes that sparked breakouts during the regular season turned into ghastly turnovers against Florida, which consistently made it difficult to cross either blue line. Players like Pastrk prefer to operate with freedom and finesse, and while he scored his own with five goals, he has too often been rendered invisible by hardy defenders like Montour and the punishing Radko Gudas. It’s a reflection of the one-dimensional nature of Pastrk’s streak that he hasn’t registered a single assist.

These four areas sank the Bruins in a superb first-round outing against the Panthers

Perhaps the Bruins’ best player was Tyler Bertuzzi, a tough guy who worked his way up to five goals, none of them particularly good looking. He played with intensity. Too many of his teammates seemed hesitant and indecisive by comparison, and it doesn’t please me to note that the iconic Bergeron has come back for the past three losses to post a minus-6 as a team while playing with a herniated disc.

Thanks to Bergeron, Marchand and Krej, the Bruins were supposed to have a significant experience advantage, but they actually fell short in two key areas. For one thing, Montgomery was only coaching his third playoff series as he took on the well-traveled Paul Maurice, who actually coached the last two seasons of the Hartford Whalers in the late 1990s before guiding the Hurricanes to the 2002 Stanley Cup Final.

On the other hand, Ullmark entered the series with a lifetime 0-2 playoff record. His counterpart, Sergei Bobrovksy, had already beaten the previous record holder for most wins in a season with a 2019 Lightning first-round sweep at Columbus.

Combine these factors, and suddenly the loss seems less surprising and more inevitable.

The Bruins have never really been an all-time great team, and now we know it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/boston/bruins/2022-23-bruins-didnt-choke-they-showed-us-who-they-really-were The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos