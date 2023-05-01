US says 20,000 Russians have been killed in Ukraine war since December





WASHINGTON (AP) The White House said Monday it now estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine repelled a heavy attack by Russian forces in the east of Ukraine.

In what has become a bitter war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been fought in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russia is working to encircle the town of Bakhmut in the face of fierce Ukrainian defence.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US estimate was based on recently declassified US intelligence. He did not specify how the intelligence community derived the number.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded in the first eight months of the war. The new figures suggest Russian losses have accelerated significantly in recent months.

Troops from the Russian Wagner Mercenary Group and other forces are battling Ukrainian troops house to house in an attempt to take control of what has become the Road of Life, the last remaining road west still in the hands of the Ukrainians, making it essential for supplies and fresh troops. Both sides have cited gains in recent days.

Kirby said nearly half of those killed since December have been Wagner forces, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia’s fight. He said Wagner’s forces were thrown into battle and without sufficient combat or combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control.

The White House has repeatedly sought to highlight both the human and military cost of Bakhmut to Russia, which it says is of limited strategic importance to the overall trajectory of the war. Some analysts note, however, that the Bakhmut takeover could help Russian efforts to advance on the major cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

Kirby said the number of Russian casualties for this small town of Bakhmut corresponded to some of the fiercest periods of fighting in World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front and the campaign of Guadalcanal. , the first major Allied offensive against Japan.

That’s three times the death toll the United States faced in the Guadalcanal campaign of World War II in five months, Kirby said.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, head of Ukraine’s ground forces, said Russia continues to exert maximum efforts to take Bakhmut, but has so far failed.

In some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions, he said.

Kirby declined to say how many Ukrainian soldiers were killed or injured in the fighting. Milley said in November that Ukrainian casualties were also likely around 100,000.

AP writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed reporting.

