



International Workers’ Day grew out of events that took place in the United States. Despite this, Labor Day is celebrated in September and the global holiday is often overlooked. With the resurgence of the labor movement and an increase in workplace organizing, many cities across the United States now hold parades to recognize the invaluable contributions of workers on May Day.

In the United States, Labor Day has been held on the first Monday in September since the 1880s. Efforts have been made to move it to May to align with International Workers’ Day, but remnants of the Cold War tensions aggravated this enterprise.

A brief history of International Workers’ Day

While the United States does not celebrate International Workers’ Day, the Haymarket massacre in Chicago inspired the Marxist International Socialist Congress to choose May Day as its day of action in Paris in 1890.

On May 1, 1886, the Federation of Organized Trades and Unions, which later changed its name to the American Federation of Labor, called on its members to strike for an eight-hour workday. In Chicago, workers at the McCormick Harvesting Machine Company went on strike to demand that their leaders implement change. Over 400 police guarded the factory to prevent the striking workers from entering. On the third day of the strike, a few demonstrators tried to cross the police cordon to confront the scabs, and they were shot. Local anarchist groups quickly published a leaflet detailing the event and encouraged workers to join a rally in Haymarket Square the following day.

Details on the number of workers who took part in the rally are unclear and range from 600 to 3,000. Those present chanted, marched and listened to speeches. Towards the end of the day, the police moved into the area to disperse the demonstrators, and before they reached the crowd a bomb was thrown in the direction of the police. Officers soon began firing, creating a stampede and chaos that left six officers dead and 60 injured. As for the workers, two deaths have been confirmed, but the total number of fatalities and injuries has never been released.

Repression of the labor movement soon followed, but the event would later be recognized as a critical moment in the struggle of American labor movements for an eight-hour workday.

Attack on organized labor in the 20th century

Marxist and socialist ties to International Workers’ Day made it popular among organized workers in the United States in the early 20th century. However, in the decades that followed, as the Cold War progressed and the Red Scare motivated ever-increasing attacks on organized labor, the idea of ​​moving Labor Day in the United States to May became politically toxic.

Unionization in the United States reached its peak in 1950. That year, more than one-third of all workers in the country were members of a card-holding union. Union membership was popular since it was organized labor that won major victories for workers. Additionally, con artists, activists, and unions have improved worker safety conditions and pushed for laws to protect children from abusive labor practices.

After World War II, Cold War politics pushed the US government to restrict the power of organized labor, and laws like the Taft-Hartley Act prohibited unions from contributing to political campaigns. Today, that idea seems ludicrous to many because the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling allows companies to donate to campaigns.

In addition, the law severely limited the ability of unions to encourage strike action, claiming that this practice posed a threat to national security. The bill was also influenced by McCarthyism and required union leaders to publicly state that they had no ties to the Communist Party and had no intention of overthrowing the government. This provision of the bill was ruled unconstitutional in 1965, but by then many leaders had been accused of communist loyalty and removed from office.

Today, the impacts of the Taft-Hartley Act and other anti-union bills are clear, as union density in the United States has hit an all-time low of 10.1%.

