High-altitude US balloon spotted off Hawaii for the first time





The U.S. military is tracking a high-altitude balloon that was seen off the coast of Hawaii over the weekend, officials said Monday. The balloon’s owner is unknown, but there is no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign actor.

The balloon was detected and observed floating about 36,000 feet above the Pacific on April 28. It did not pass directly over sensitive sites or critical defense infrastructure, according to US officials.

An official said the object did not pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground, or a risk to civil aviation over Hawaii despite its altitude. NBC News first reported its detection earlier Monday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accepted the recommendation of his military commanders that no action should be taken against the object, but the US military continues to monitor it, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Defense.

The object is now out of Hawaiian airspace and not over US territorial waters, an official said.

The balloon sighting comes months after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off South Carolina after crossing the United States, sparking a diplomatic confrontation that prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China.

There were a number of other incidents involving mysterious flying objects around the same time. Three objects were shot down over the United States and Canada, but were never recovered. At the time, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States failed to detect any of the objects sending communications signals before it was shot down. The United States also assessed that they showed no signs of self-propulsion or maneuvering and were unmanned, he said.

President Biden addressed the incidents on February 16, saying the three unidentified objects were not part of China’s extensive spy balloon program.

Following the detection of these objects earlier this year, the Department of Defense and the FAA established new parameters for surveillance of US airspace, which led to the detection of the balloon over the weekend. .

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked the Department of Defense about the latest balloon during Monday’s press briefing.

