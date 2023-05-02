Should the UK really drill more North Sea oil and gas? | energy industry





The UK government is considering whether to approve massive new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, despite warnings from energy economists and climate scientists that the world cannot afford to develop new fossil fuel projects.

The Rosebank field, capable of producing up to 500m barrels of oil in its lifetime, has set ministers on a collision course with climate activists. Ministers argue the government will keep the UK’s energy supply within its carbon budget while securing jobs and creating jobs and investment. However, there are few clear answers to the questions of this debate.

.Can the UK still meet its climate targets?

Activists at Uplift, who oppose new North Sea drilling, say emissions from extracting oil and gas from the Rosebank field will exceed targets set for the oil and gas sector by the government’s official independent climate advisor, the Climate Change Council (CCC). . ).

This does not necessarily mean that the UK will ditch carbon budgets that have not been formally set for each sector of the economy. However, deeper cuts are required in other areas. The CCC said it was not clear whether Britain should explore new oil.

CCC Chairman Lord Deben said in a letter to the Business Secretary last year that the Commission was unable to establish the net impact on global emissions of new North Sea oil and gas projects. The UK will continue to be a net importer of fossil fuels for the foreseeable future, he added. This often means that domestic oil and gas may have an advantage over imports with a larger carbon footprint.

Nonetheless, ministers should use policies that reduce demand for fossil fuels to limit imports and apply rigorous tests to new domestic production with assumptions about exploration, he said.

.How much oil and gas do we really need?

The UK still relies heavily on fossil fuels, consuming around 61 million tonnes of oil and 77 billion cubic meters of gas last year to meet around three-quarters of Britain’s total energy needs.

This is because 24 million homes in the UK still rely on gas boilers for heat and hot water, and 32 million vehicles use petrol or diesel for fuel. Additionally, 42% of Britain’s electricity comes from gas power plants.

At the same time, North Sea reserves are rapidly declining. According to data from the North Sea Transition Authority, oil and gas production in the North Sea is expected to decline from 90.3 million tonnes in 2019 to 46.3 million tonnes within the next five years.

Mike Tholen, director of Offshore Energies UK, formerly known as Oil and Gas UK, said the North Sea’s natural long-term decline means UK oil and gas production will never increase. But new explorations are still needed to keep the industry from slipping into a free fall that could dramatically increase Britain’s dependence on imports and hurt jobs and the economy.

Why not import fossil fuels instead?

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, governments across Europe became more wary of relying on foreign sources for energy supplies.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The UK is already a net energy importer, buying gas through pipelines from Norway and continental Europe and receiving shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar and the US. However, many sources of revenue are more polluting than oil and gas produced in the North Sea.

LNG shipments are particularly carbon-intensive, with a carbon footprint more than six times greater when transported from the United States than when extracted from the North Sea. LNG imported from Qatar is three times the carbon footprint.

Norway is still an exception. Gas production in Norway has lower emission intensity than most countries, including the UK, due to its strict stance on gas burning and equipment powered by clean electricity. In addition, most UK gas exports can be transported via pipelines, helping to reduce emissions compared to condensing, cooling and transporting freight by sea. However, major pipelines to the UK are already running at full capacity and the largest gas fields are in decline, so significantly boosting imports is not an option.

.How can we best strike a balance between fossil fuel demand and climate responsibility in the UK?

In a tricky debate characterized by conflicting claims and counter-arguments, there is one thing all parties can agree on. The UK needs to do more to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

By tackling growing demand for oil and gas, the UK government will face an easier task of limiting new exploration and production in the North Sea without risking an energy gap or a surge in market prices.

Experts believe government policies designed to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicles and heat pumps should align with ambitious plans to prepare the electric grid for a boom in car chargers. It is also necessary to improve the energy efficiency of well-insulated homes and factories.

Such a change would require billions of pounds of government spending. But the answer could be found in the North Sea itself. The Office for Budget Responsibility projects oil and gas revenues to reach 11 billion in 2022-23, up sharply from about 300 million two years ago. Reduce UK need for new North Sea projects in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/01/does-the-uk-really-need-to-drill-for-more-north-sea-oil-and-gas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos