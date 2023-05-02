US to end most Covid vaccine mandates on May 11





WASHINGTON The Biden administration will end most federal requirements for Covid-19 vaccines next week, undoing a sweeping assertion of government power that helped end the worst public health threat in 100 years, but upended American policy in the process.

The White House announced the policy change on Monday, about three years after the start of a pandemic that ultimately prompted the United States and countries around the world to demand that hundreds of millions of people be vaccinated against the coronavirus in fast-paced and rapidly changing. .

But on May 11, those requirements will end for federal workers, international travelers, contractors, Head Start employees, and healthcare workers at many hospitals.

While vaccination remains one of the most important tools to advance employee health and safety and promote workplace efficiency, the White House said, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.

The short four-paragraph statement closes one of the most contentious chapters in recent American history, in which vaccination mandates have become the centerpiece of a vitriolic battle between Republicans and Democrats across the country.

This battle has been fueled by former President Donald J. Trump, who initially championed the creation of Covid vaccines, and his supporters, many of whom have backed down from the idea that the government was telling them what to do.

As of May 11, the government will no longer do this. Officials said that since January 2021, around the time vaccines first became available, deaths from Covid-19 in the United States have fallen by 95% and hospitalizations have fallen by nearly 91%.

This mirrors the trend around the world, where deaths from the virus are at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the White House.

Medical experts, many of whom were strong advocates of government vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, widely agree that the need for such requirements has diminished as the threat of the virus has waned.

Dr. Paul G. Auwaerter, clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said the Biden administration’s decision on Monday brings it closer to current international strategies to fight the virus.

Vaccines still help reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, he said, but are no longer effective in preventing transmission of the virus. The decision to get vaccinated will once again be largely between a doctor and a patient, not the government, Dr Auwaerter said.

People have developed their own sense of assessing risk and the need for vaccinations, he said.

Other Covid vaccine mandates have already been eased by colleges, local and state governments, and private companies. But the end of federal vaccine requirements will have an immediate impact on tens of thousands of Americans, as well as foreigners who travel to the United States.

Among them will likely be Novak Djokovic, the Serbian professional tennis player who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in men’s singles but has been banned from playing in the United States because he will not confirm that he is vaccinated.

Lifting the requirement to vaccinate international travelers will most likely mean that Mr Djokovic will be able to play at the US Open, which is due to take place in New York in August and September.

Vaccine requirements will be removed the same day the Biden administration ends the Covid-19 public health emergency, which was declared by the Trump administration on January 31, 2020, shortly after the initial discovery of the disease. respiratory disease in China.

On May 11, a separate set of Covid-19 policies will also begin to unfold, marking the unofficial end of the most intense phase of the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

Americans with private health insurance and Medicare plans will no longer be eligible for eight free at-home coronavirus tests each month.

Medicare beneficiaries could also face cost-sharing for virus tests administered by health-care providers, while those with private plans could face the same for PCR tests. Some people with private plans may also pay the cost of out-of-network Covid-19 vaccinations.

Hospitals will also no longer receive higher Medicare payment rates for treating Covid patients. And the Department of Health and Human Services will no longer be able to require labs to report Covid-19 data.

But few things about the pandemic were as controversial as the federal government’s efforts to slow the spread of the disease by forcing some Americans to receive the vaccine.

As cases and deaths rose across the country, so did resistance to a vaccine, which many conservatives and Mr. Trump supporters attacked as an affront to their personal freedoms.

Representative Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, called the mandates absolutely unconstitutional. Tucker Carlson, who was recently removed from office by Fox News, compared the mandates to Nazi experiences and called them immoral and unethical policies of the Biden administration. Mr. Trump spoke out against the mandates after leaving office.

I have to tell you, you can’t mandate him, the former president said. You cannot force it. And I don’t think that will be necessary because this thing will eventually die out.

Mr. Biden, by contrast, pushed forcefully for a federal vaccination mandate, saying in September 2021 that the reluctance of some Americans to get vaccinated was hampering government efforts to eradicate the disease.

We have been patient, Mr. Biden said. But our patience is running out. And your refusal cost us all.

But despite all the fierce debate that has plagued American politics for years, the end of the administration’s vaccine tenure was announced without much fanfare, and without the drama that surrounded its initial announcement.

Mr. Biden did not deliver a public speech, opting instead to rely on his staff’s brief statement to defend both the original decision to impose the requirements and the decision to end them.

Our Covid-19 vaccine needs have bolstered vaccination across the country, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives, according to the White House statement. We have successfully mobilized a response to make historic investments in widely available vaccines, tests and treatments to help us fight Covid-19.

But, the statement simply adds: These measures are no longer necessary.

