US Treasury says government could default on debt as early as June | Government News





A letter from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of potential damage to business and consumer confidence.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has sent a letter to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warning that the federal government could hit its spending cap by June 1 if Congress does not raise not the debt ceiling.

In the letter released Monday, Yellen said available data points to early June as the period when the government will no longer be able to cover its expenses if Congress fails to raise the limit by then.

Given current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments, the letter said.

Although Yellens’ letter indicates that the United States could default as soon as June 1, the Treasury Secretary also noted that it is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when the Treasury will not be able to pay government bills.

Monday’s letter comes as US President Joe Biden reportedly called a May 9 meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders to discuss spending and the debt ceiling.

Experts have warned that a possible default would have disastrous consequences for the US economy: it could lead to a decline in the US credit rating, leading to higher interest rates and a possible recession.

Raising spending limits in the United States is a largely routine procedure, but one that has become increasingly controversial in recent years. To raise the debt ceiling this year, Republicans in Congress are pushing for deep cuts to social programs in return for their support.

The Biden administration has called for an unconditional debt ceiling increase, saying debates over various programs can be chopped up during annual budget negotiations.

His concerns were echoed by his fellow Democrats following Yellens’ letter, which called for a net increase in the debt ceiling without haggling or endorsements.

We have about a month left before the United States pays off its debt. Let’s be clear, this is not new spending, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner tweeted on Monday. It’s about paying the bills we’ve already incurred. We cannot unleash economic catastrophe on the American people.

Last week, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill that agreed to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for $4.5 trillion in spending cuts for programs such as health care for low-income communities, renewable energy and transportation.

The bill is considered dead when it arrives in the Democratic-controlled US Senate, and Biden has said he will veto it. But its passage in the House is seen as a victory for McCarthy, who has since called on Democrats to do their job to approve the bill and avoid a default.

In our history, we have never defaulted on our debt or failed to pay our bills, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement after the vote.

President Biden will never force the middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthy like this bill does. The president has made it clear that this bill has no chance of becoming law.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office also said it saw an increased risk that the government could run out of funds in early June due to lower-than-expected tax revenues.

