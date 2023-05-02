US to end COVID vaccination requirements on May 11 for foreign travelers and federal workers





WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) – The United States will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travelers and federal workers on May 11 when the public health emergency related to the coronavirus ends, a the White House announced on Monday.

In February, the United States House of Representatives voted to lift the requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the few pandemic travel restrictions still in effect.

The Biden administration last June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the United States by air must test negative for COVID, but kept in place Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travelers.

The rules banned Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic from participating in certain US tournaments because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, but from May 12 he could enter and play freely in major US tournaments. like the US Open.

The Department of Homeland Security also said Monday beginning May 12 that it will no longer require non-US travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination upon request.

Biden administration rules imposed in September 2021 requiring approximately 3.5 million federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated, on pain of firing or disciplinary action, have not been enforced for more than a year. year after a series of court rulings.

A federal appeals court in March upheld a ruling blocking enforcement of the employee vaccination requirement.

The White House told federal agencies in October 2022 not to enforce contractor vaccine requirements even after a national injunction was lifted.

The Department of Health and Human Services has said it will begin the process to end vaccination requirements for Head Start educators and government-certified health facilities.

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Eric Beech

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-end-covid-19-vaccination-requirements-may-11-white-house-2023-05-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos