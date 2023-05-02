Extra British evacuation flights depart Sudan as rival factions clash | method





Additional British evacuation planes left Sudan’s port on Monday evening as fighting continued in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

British passport holders, doctors and their dependents on leave to stay in the UK have been instructed to arrive at Port Sudan International Airport on the Red Sea coast before noon local time (11am BST). The plane left the coastal city in over six hours.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stressed that NHS doctors and their families stranded in Sudan can board evacuation flights, in defiance of previous policy on the matter.

Evacuations continue as the UN warns more people may flee Sudan.

“The UK has now airlifted over 2,100 people to safety from Sudan,” said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Thank you to everyone who is working on this evacuation and working to ensure that as many people as possible can safely evacuate.

The British Medical Association had previously pressured Cleverly to allow the evacuation of NHS medical personnel who could not board British Airways with their families because they did not have British passports. On Saturday, the government reversed its policy, airlifting at least 20 NHS doctors from Khartoum.

The FCDO announced that additional evacuation planes would take off from Sudan’s port on Monday after those trying to evacuate the Wadi Seidna airbase north of Khartoum faced a dangerous route to reach the runway. On Saturday.

Those seeking evacuation had to pass through central Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, between airstrikes and shelling. Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chairwoman of the Special Committee on Foreign Relations, said she had received intelligence that the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) had prevented people, including British nationals, from crossing checkpoints to reach the airstrip.

It was also not immediately clear whether all those desperate to pull British troops out of Sudan would be able to arrive in time for Monday’s flight to the Sudan port, more than 500 miles from Khartoum. Many people leaving Sudan described dangerous routes out of the capital, as well as fuel shortages and exorbitantly high transportation costs, which prevented them from safely traveling around the country. More than 500 people have been killed in Sudan since fighting between the two warring generals began more than two weeks ago.

The British ship HMS Lancaster remains in Sudan harbor. The USNS Brunswick, a US-flagged naval vessel, docked here Sunday to evacuate US citizens who were being transported from Khartoum by bus.

Fighting rages across Khartoum and Omdurman, the temporary administrative capital of Sudan, and the SAF has conducted regular airstrikes and shelled positions held by paramilitary rapid support forces. .

The British government has faced criticism for its response to the Sudan crisis. Home Secretary Suela Braberman told Parliament last week that there were no plans to provide safe or legal pathways for Sudanese refugees to find safety in the UK, and that Sudanese would have to register with UNHCR.

Foreign Minister Andrew Mitchell later admitted in an interview with Sky News that there was no safe and legal route for Sudanese refugees to reach the UK. We will work to set up safe and legal routes, he said, without giving further details.

