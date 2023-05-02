Russia-Ukraine War Latest News Today: US Putin Suffered 100,000 Casualties in 5 Months





WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers are targeted by rockets near Bakhmut.

Russian forces have suffered 100,000 casualties, including killed and wounded, in their continuous invasion of Ukraine over the past five months, the White House said, ending Vladimir Putin’s winter offensive in Donbass as a failure.

Based on US intelligence agency estimates, this figure includes more than 20,000 deaths.

According to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, at least 10,000 of them are members of the Wagner Private Corps.

Kirby said Russian attempts to launch a winter offensive in Donbas, primarily through Bakhmut, had failed. Kirby added that Moscow made some gains from Bakhmut, but at a terrible, terrible price.

On the frontlines of the war, Ukrainian units forced Russian troops to withdraw from some positions in Bakhmut during fierce fighting, said a top Ukrainian general.

“New Russian units are constantly being thrown into the fight for Bahmut, despite suffering heavy losses,” he said.

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 04:57

1683012644 Picture shows 80 houses damaged in Russian attack on Pavlohrad.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, the Russian attack on Pavlohrad damaged 80 homes, 24 high-rise apartment buildings, five schools, four kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure in the city.

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 2, 2023 08:30

1683011384ICYMI: View: Pope Francis visits Hungary and meets refugees fleeing Ukraine.

On April 29, the religious leader attended Elisabeth Church in Hungary to meet the less fortunate, and went to Our Lady of Protection Church to meet with the Greek Catholic community.

The day before, Pope Francis met with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and encouraged him to be open-minded about the refugee issue, especially given the close border with Ukraine.

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 2, 2023 08:09

1683008944 Ukrainian Army Shell Village in Bryansk Region, Russia

Ukrainian forces shelled a village in Russia’s Bryansk region on the Ukrainian border on Tuesday morning, the regional governor said in a social media post.

In the morning, Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Kurkovichi, Starodubsky district. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on the Telegram channel.

There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one home. All emergency services are on site.

Reuters could not independently confirm this report. Ukraine has rarely publicly claimed responsibility for attacks both inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine. However, the military reports daily on battlefield activity and troop movement.

Bogomaz said Monday a locomotive and seven freight wagons were derailed in Bryansk after an unidentified explosive device went off.

Russian authorities say they have witnessed several attacks by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups in the 14 months since Russia invaded the region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus. On Saturday, the governor said four civilians were killed when a village was hit by artillery fire from the Ukrainian side of the border.

(AP)

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 2, 2023 07:29

1683007039Putin fails to meet wartime needs, succeeds in munitions shortage UK Ministry of Defense

Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) says Vladimir Putin’s forces are facing ammunition shortages, making the deficit a key problem for Russia struggling in Ukraine.

On April 27, Russian military social media claimed that Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev, had been dismissed. Mizintsev had a portfolio of munitions and was only on the job for eight months, the UK Ministry of Defense pointed out.

Mr Mizintsev’s firing has yet to be confirmed, but there is speculation about how his future will underscore the logistical challenges that remain at the core of Russia’s struggling campaign in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

Russia does not have enough munitions to launch an offensive, the Pentagon said.

Shortages of ammunition lead to internal divisions, particularly between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group. Russia continues to prioritize mobilizing its defense industry, but it is still not meeting wartime requirements, the ministry said.

While Russia’s political leaders continue to call for success on the battlefield, logistical experts noted they’re stuck in the middle.

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 06:57

1683005300Chief Wagner complained about ammunition again: 10 freight containers not much at all

Wagner’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, continued his complaints about the lack of ammunition supplies for mercenary fighters, and said that private troops were receiving only a third of the shells they needed each day from Bakhmut.

300 tonnes a day is 10 freight containers, which is not a lot at all, Prigozhin said.

Chief Wagner has often clashed with the Vladimir Putin administration over the conduct of the war in Ukraine, and what he says is insufficient support for his fighters.

In a separate update from the front line, Mr. Prigozin said his troops advanced about 120 m (400 ft) to Bahmut and lost 86 fighters.

Russian forces gradually made incremental gains in Bahmut, but a Ukrainian military spokesman said lines supplying food, ammunition and medicine to the defenders remained intact.

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 06:28

1683003443Ukrainian troops undergo military training in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian soldiers practice shooting during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region on Monday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers walk through the forest during military training in Kharkiv.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers practicing infantry tactics during a military exercise in Kharkiv

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers taking part in military training in the forest

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian tank soldier smoking on the tank

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 05:57

1683002831 Ukraine shoots down 15 Russian missiles

Ukraine shot down a total of 15 Russian missiles fired at the besieged country from midnight to 7 a.m. yesterday, blocking a massive missile offensive through its air defenses.

Last night alone, we shot down 15 Russian missiles between midnight and 7am. But unfortunately not all of them. Not all yet. Zelensky said in his nightly speech that he was working with partners as aggressively as possible to further reliably protect the skies.

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 05:47

1683001519Putin’s winter offensive against Ukraine has failed, the White House says.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russia had attempted a winter offensive in Donbas, primarily through Bakhmut, but it failed.

Last December, Russia launched a wide-ranging offensive across several routes of attack, including Vuhledar, Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Kreminna. Most of these efforts have been aborted and unsuccessful. Russia has failed to capture strategically important territories, he told reporters yesterday.

Mr Kirby said the Russians had made some incremental gains in Bakhmut, but at a terrible, terrible cost, and that Ukrainian defenses in the region remained strong.

Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and troops, Kirby said.

He added that most Wagner Mercenary soldiers were Russian prisoners sent into battle at Bahmut without sufficient combat or training, combat leadership or an organized sense of command and control.

Kirby added that this figure is three times the number of American casualties during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II.

The US is preparing another arms package for Ukraine, which will be announced soon, he said.

Arfan Rai May 2, 2023 05:25

