Joint Statement by the Leaders of the United States and the Philippines





President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is honored to welcome Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Washington, DC. Leaders recognize the remarkable bonds of friendship, community, and shared sacrifice that serve as the foundation of the U.S.-Philippine alliance.

President Biden and President Marcos welcome the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippine relations and are committed to continuing to expand engagement and cooperation on all issues of mutual interest. In efforts to promote inclusive and widespread prosperity, invest in the clean energy transition and the fight against climate change, maintain international peace and stability, and ensure respect for human rights and rule of law, the United States and the Philippines will remain our closest allies, working together to deliver a better future for our citizens and address the emerging challenges of the 21st century.

Partnership for peace and security: strengthening our alliance, upholding international law and expanding regional collaboration

President Biden reaffirms US ironclad alliance commitments to the Philippines, stressing that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including the South China Sea , would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under Article IV of the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

Leaders welcome the identification of new sites pursuant to the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and the Philippines, which will enhance Philippine security and support the modernization goals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, while driving U.S. investment in local communities across the Philippines and enhancing our shared capacity. rapidly providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The leaders stress their unwavering commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and the importance of respecting the sovereign rights of states in their exclusive economic zones in accordance with international law. Leaders support the right and ability of Filipino fishers to pursue their traditional livelihoods. Leaders take note of the decision of the 2016 arbitral tribunal, constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They affirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity. The leaders express their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, noting that the conflict has adversely affected food and energy security in the Indo- Peaceful.

Leaders welcome cooperation with partners who share the United States’ and the Philippines’ commitment to international law and mutual respect, and in this spirit, they reaffirm their strong support for the centrality of ASEAN and the prospects for ASEAN over the Indo-Pacific. They look forward to establishing trilateral modes of cooperation between the Philippines, Japan and the United States, as well as between the Philippines, Australia and the United States. Furthermore, they commend Quads’ commitment to supporting a peaceful and stable, rules-based region with ASEAN at the center, through its efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Ensuring prosperity and resilience: fostering widespread economic growth, accelerating the transition to clean energy and promoting the well-being of our citizens

President Biden and President Marcos resolve to leverage the strength of their partnership to promote lasting economic growth and prosperity in the United States, the Philippines, and the broader Indo-Pacific region. To that end, President Biden will send a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines on his behalf, to bolster U.S. business investment in the Philippines’ innovation economy, clean energy transition, and industry. critical minerals, as well as the food security of its population. Additionally, the leaders announce that the United States and the Philippines will co-host the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum, the United States’ flagship business event in the Manila region, which will further establish the Philippines as a hub. key to regional supply chains and quality investment. In addition, the two countries will continue to engage with stakeholders, including in the business and social sectors, regarding opportunities to enhance bilateral economic engagement in a worker-centric, sustainability-focused, equitable and transparent manner. , focusing on sectors where it is essential to develop resilient supply chains and where significant and meaningful economic value and jobs can be generated in the United States and the Philippines.

The leaders welcome their country’s plans to prioritize bilateral economic cooperation through the United States-Philippines Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). Leaders also welcome the progress made in developing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which will bring tangible benefits to our workers, families and businesses by promoting trade, supply chain resilience, the development of a cleanliness and the fight against corruption throughout the region. The two leaders look forward to meeting again in San Francisco in November for APEC Economic Leaders Week, to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the region.

Recognizing that the climate crisis poses an existential threat to the world and that the Philippines is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, leaders reaffirm that they will take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They decide to expand their collaboration on renewable energy production to accelerate the transition to clean energy while reducing energy costs and expanding energy access for families. Leaders welcome progress in negotiating a US-Philippine civilian nuclear cooperation agreement (Agreement 123). The United States and the Philippines will also pursue an ambitious program of cooperation on wind, solar, and geothermal energy, while strengthening cooperation on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the waste, road, and construction sectors. maritime transport.

The leaders further decide to expand cooperation on environmental protection, including better knowledge of the field, marine conservation and the protection of coastal areas from environmental degradation. Recognizing the paramount importance of science and technology in propelling our countries forward, leaders commit to promoting increased cooperation and knowledge sharing between the United States and the Philippines through the Science and Technology Agreement (STA), and they welcome US plans to establish an Open-RAN Interoperability Laboratory in Manila. Recognizing the importance of enhancing and supporting joint efforts in space activities, the leaders also welcome their countries’ plan to prioritize and enhance bilateral space cooperation, including by convening their first bilateral Civil Space Dialogue. This year.

Leaders stress the importance of strong democratic institutions, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including freedom of expression, press and association, and note the importance of fight against all forms of violence in our societies, such as that against civilians, women, children and marginalized groups. Leaders welcome the establishment of a bilateral U.S.-Philippines TIFA labor task force, which will provide an important opportunity for the U.S. and the Philippines to work together to implement labor rights recognized internationally and to facilitate exchanges and dialogue. between the governments and unions of the United States and the Philippines, as well as employers’ organizations.

The leaders recognize that the people-to-people ties between the two countries are an indispensable pillar of our partnership, which is evident in their immense contributions to the United States and the Philippines. Leaders note the service and sacrifice of Filipinos during World War II, and more recently, the significant contributions of Filipino Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking to the future, President Biden and President Marcos express the utmost confidence that the special bonds between their nations and their people will only grow stronger in time as the United States and the Philippines continue to achieve their shared vision of partnership, peace and prosperity.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/01/joint-statement-of-the-leaders-of-the-united-states-and-the-philippines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos