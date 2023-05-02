Met Gala 2023: What time does the Met Gala start in the UK and where can I see it?





The Met Gala is set to return in style in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including when it starts in the UK.

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Fashion Notes from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

An event known for its glitz and glamor, the Met Gala is often referred to as the Oscars of fashion.

Hosted by fashion magazine Vogue and influential editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, celebrities from around the world visit New York.

The 2023 Met Gala theme honors iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Met Gala traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May, so here’s what to expect from a glitzy fashion show.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2023 Met Gala will be held in New York on Monday, May 1st.

What time does the Met Gala start in England?

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala.

Their livestream is hosted by American actress and TV personality La La Anthony, journalist and socialite Derek Blasberg, comedian and actress Chloe Fineman, and YouTube personality and podcaster Emma Chamberlain serves as Special Correspondent for the second consecutive year.

What is the Met Gala 2023 theme?

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, or Vogue, in honor of Karl, who passed away in 2019.

The late designer, credited with reinvigorating Chanel, also worked for fashion houses from Balmain to Fendi before founding his eponymous Lagerfeld label. You can expect a vintage look reminiscent of Lagerfeld’s best works.

His influence on the fashion industry is well known but not without controversy.

Why is the Met Galas Karl Lagerfeld theme so controversial?

Lagerfeld was undoubtedly an important and influential figure, but he was also famous for being unfiltered.

He left a legacy that included fat-phobic, misogynistic, and often racist remarks.

Who Hosts the Met Gala?

This year’s hosts and event co-chairs are Penlope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, who have been running the event since 1995.

The 2022 Met Gala was hosted by Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Blake Lively later confirmed that she would not be attending the 2023 gala.

Who will attend the 2023 Met Gala?

The Met Gala’s guest list isn’t available, but you can watch the live stream to see who will show up.

However, there are plenty of celebrities from the Kardishian/Jenner clan, like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and his wife, Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who are likely to attend.

Designers will often attend the event as well, so you’ll get to see Scottish designer Christopher Kane’s outfit, which last year dressed Tommy Dorfman, known for her role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

