US to lift most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal requirements for COVID-19 vaccines next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House announced Monday.

Vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors, as well as foreign air travelers to the United States, will end on May 11. The government is also beginning the process of lifting vaccine requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders.

The demands are among the last vestiges of some of the most coercive measures taken by the federal government to promote vaccination as the deadly virus raged, and their end marks the latest demonstration of how President Joe Bidens’ administration s prepare to treat COVID-19 as a common and endemic disease.

While I think those vaccine mandates have had a tremendous beneficial impact, we’re now at a point where we think it makes a lot of sense to lower those requirements, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, at The Associated Press on Monday.

Deeply polarizing at the time and the subject of numerous legal challenges many of which succeeded, the vaccination requirements were imposed by Biden in successive waves at the end of 2022 as nations’ vaccination rates plateaued even in the middle of the emergence of new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19.

More than 100 million people at a time were covered by Bidens’ sweeping warrants, which he announced on September 9, 2021, as the delta variant of the virus was sickening more people than at any time up to that point. of the pandemic. Biden had ruled out such demands before taking office in January, but came to adopt them to change the behavior of what he saw as a stubborn slice of the public who refused to be vaccinated, saying they put in endanger the lives of others and the national economy. recovery.

We have been patient. But our patience is running out and your refusal has cost us all, Biden said at the time. The unvaccinated minority can cause a lot of damage, and it does.

Federal courts and Congress have already struck down Bidens’ vaccine requirements for large employers and the military.

Mandates remain for many employees of the National Institutes of Health, Indian Health Service and Department of Veterans Affairs who have implemented their own requirements for health care personnel and others independent of the White House will remain while these agencies revise their own requirements, the administration said.

More than 1.13 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than three years ago, including 1,052 people in the week ending April 26, according to the Centers. for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the lowest weekly number of deaths from the virus since March 2020.

COVID continues to be an issue, Jha said. But our health care system or our public health resources are much better able to respond to the threat that COVID poses to our country and are doing so in a way that does not pose health care access issues for Americans.

He added: Some of these emergency powers just aren’t needed in the same way anymore.

More than 270 million people in the United States, or just over 81% of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

For more than a year, US health officials have been considering a long-term response to COVID-19 that more closely resembles the flu approach, with plans updated each year targeting the latest strains of the virus, in especially for the most vulnerable. But fewer than 56 million people in the United States, or 17% of the population, have received a dose of the updated bivalent boosters that became available in September 2022 and offer better protection against the omicron variants that remain in traffic.

We don’t have a national mandate for flu vaccines in the same way, and yet we’re seeing pretty good uptake of flu vaccines, Jha said. The goal here is really to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated, but I don’t think warrants will be needed to get Americans vaccinated against COVID in the future.

As federal warrants end, Jha predicted that some employers, especially medical facilities, may decide to maintain their COVID-19 vaccination requirements. He noted that the hospital where he practices had a flu shot requirement for employees for 20 years.

Jha dismissed concerns that ending the vaccination requirement for international travelers would increase the risk of a new variant from overseas entering the United States. Biden has already rolled back virus testing requirements for US citizens and foreign travelers to the United States.

Jha said the United States was already protected by a genomic surveillance program for travelers, which, for example, tests for different strains of viruses in airplane sewage.

We believe we are much more capable of identifying if a new variant is emerging in the United States and responding effectively, he said. And I think that’s what makes the need for a vaccination mandate for travelers less necessary right now.

