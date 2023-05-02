FTSE 100 Live May 2: Visible Relief as HSBC Profits Soar; Surprising EU Inflation Rises





1683020362

Eurozone inflation rose to an astonishing 7.0% in April.

Energy has accelerated much of the price gains since the slowdown in March as the impact of higher prices over the past few years has taken off the reckoning. Excluding food and energy, core inflation fell slightly to 5.6%.

Headline inflation was lowest in Luxembourg at 2.7% and highest in Latvia at 15%.

Going forward, inflationary developments in the eurozone will be driven by two rather opposing factors. On the one hand, negative underlying effects on energy and food prices and falling industry selling price expectations argue for further declines in headline inflation. said Carsten Brzeski, ING’s global macro director. On the other hand, still high service selling price expectations and rising wages are likely to fuel underlying inflationary pressures.

1683019613FTSE 100 Calm, Builders & Travel Stocks Rally

Blue-chip stocks struggled to maintain their April momentum today as the focus was on the big week for interest rate decisions.

The FTSE 100 index rose more than 3% over the past month but fell into negative territory in the first session after the Labor Day holiday, dropping 7.42 points to 7863.15.

While banking turmoil dominated trading in March, April was one of the least volatile periods since the pandemic as markets waited for the next move from the central bank.

The Fed’s chance to hear comes tomorrow evening, when policymakers are likely to put pressure on the slowing US economy by raising borrowing costs by another quarter of a point in the fight against inflation.

While the possibility of further hikes in June cannot be ruled out, current traders are expecting a target fund rate of 5%-5.25% to be the high end of the cycle.

The European Central Bank (ECB) gained half a point on Thursday after inflation rose slightly to 7% in April. The Bank of England’s next meeting ends on May 11, when economists expect it to rise by another quarter of a point to 4.5%.

The prospect of further rate hikes is putting pressure on the demand outlook for commodities stocks as Rio Tinto shares fell 2% or 96.5p to 4952.5p and Endeavor Mining fell 32p to 2026p. Among stocks sensitive to interest rates, British Land fell 5.9p to 394.3p.

The bank enjoyed a stronger session following HSBC’s better-than-expected results and relief from yesterday’s regulated brokerage deal, which will see JP Morgan Chase buy assets from hurt lender First Republic Bank.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Q1 update, Barclays rose 0.7p to 160.6p and Lloyds Banking Group rose 0.3p to 48.5p.

A strong session for UK-focused stocks after today’s strong Nationwide house price data helped keep the FTSE 250 index up 63.33 points to 19,488.47 in positive territory.

Housebuilders Vistry and Redrow both gained 3%, and travel-focused stocks outperformed after TUI rose 18p to 525.4p and cruise ship operator Carnival hailed 5% or 31.6p to 686p.

1683015777Ferrexpo president exits as company seeks resilience amid war in Ukraine

Jim North will step down as CEO of miner and commodities trader Ferrexpo after nine years at the company as the company changes its strategy to adapt to war in iron-mining Ukraine.

North joined Ferrexpo as Chief Operating Officer in 2014 before taking over the business in 2020. He earned $2.1 million ($1.7 million) last year.

He is expected to leave the company on June 30, and Chairman Lucio Genovese will assume CEO duties as Chairman.

Genovese said North was appointed to lead growth and was no longer a focus for the company after the invasion. Jim said our focus is accelerating growth, leading Ferrexpo’s decarbonization initiative and business.

However, given Ukraine’s situation with ongoing war and uncertain prospects, we had to slow down our growth program and the CEO’s focus inevitably shifted to business continuity and operational resiliency.

North said: It has been a privilege to lead Ferrexpo for the past nine years and be part of its management team.

1683013170Mamma Dough, a collapsed London pizza chain, took over and saved 47 jobs.

Administrators sold bankrupt South London pizza chain Mamma Dough, saving 47 jobs but forcing two of the restaurants to close.

Mamma Dough entered the administration just before Christmas, blaming skyrocketing cost inflation and energy bills combined with the cost of living crisis and train strikes’ impact on consumer spending and footing.

Manager Begbies Traynor has now sold five Mamma Dough restaurants in Brixton, Peckham, Ladywell, Sydenham and South Norwood to London Dough Co, a newly formed company owned by the directors of Balhams Exhibit Bar, retaining 47 of the chain’s employees .

However, the sites at Honor Oak and Whitechapel were not included and are likely to be closed.

1683012679HSBC and Homebuilders Rally, BP Shares Fall

Shares of HSBC rose 4 per cent to 595.7 points, up 21.9 points after first-quarter earnings figures of $12.9 billion far beat Citi’s expectations. Investors also cheered the lender’s confirmation of a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion and the reintroduction of a quarterly dividend through a 10 cent per share payment.

Homebuilders appeared on the riser board yesterday following reports that the government plans to expand support for first-time buyers. Shares of Persimmon rose 43.5p to 1357.5p, while Taylor Wimpey rose 3p to 131.2p.

BP stock has struggled despite the oil giant reporting better-than-expected results in the first quarter. The heavyweight blue chip fell 3% or 18.7p to 515.7p during a generally weak session for commodity-focused stocks.

The FTSE 100 index closed at 7894.47, up 23.90 points, and the FTSE 250 index closed at 19,503.16, up 78.02 points. Shares of Vistry and Redrow both rose 3%, with travel agency TUI up 16.6p to 524p and cruise ship operator Carnival up 5% to 30.4p to 684.8p.

1683012524Greene King is back in black, but the CEO has warned that the tough background will continue.”

Greene King says one of Britain’s biggest pub chains is back in the black today as it announced a surge in sales.

The company posted revenue of just under 100 million in 2022, and as stadiums reopened after the coronavirus restrictions ended, revenue rose from 834 million to 2.2 billion.

However, the pub chain warned: We are mindful of significant cost pressures affecting both consumers and businesses and expect the challenging environment to continue throughout the year.

Greene King1683012328Wagamama owner defies activist investors with strong growth.

Shares of Wagamama owners, The Restaurant Group, have soared after strong growth so far this year, setting the stage to accelerate the rollout of Wagamama restaurants, ignoring activist investors.

Wagamama’s sales increased by 9% and so did its pub, leisure and concession stand. As a result, the group plans to open eight new Wagamama restaurants this year instead of five.

The growth will help TRG’s case in the fight against activist investor Oasis, which last week called for radical change and said it aims to vote down CEO Andy Hornby’s disproportionate pay packet.

Shares of The Restaurant Group rose 9.8% to 44.7p.

1683011925FTSE 100 Rising After Calm April

A new month for European stock markets began with the FTSE 100 Index gaining 19.16 points to 7889.73, extending its solid performance from April.

Strategists at Deutsche Bank noted this morning that April appeared to be the least volatile month since the pandemic, with only five of the 38 non-monetary assets in their study sample moving more than 3% in either direction. This follows the increased volatility seen during the banking industry turmoil in March.

Deutsche Bank says growing expectations that the Fed will raise further at its May meeting are one factor holding back yields.

Even after the OPEC+ group decided to cut production, Brent gave up its initial gains and continues to record monthly declines in 2023 so far. This benchmark was trading below $80 a barrel this morning.

1683010854 Scheduled Overhaul for US Deposit Insurance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 2% on the back of the First Republic structure, but the rest of Wall Street’s banking sector was squeezed yesterday by plans to review the US deposit insurance system.

In response to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released a report addressing concerns about the impact of uninsured depositors on certain pockets of the banking system.

It also warned that the speed at which information disseminated and depositors were able to withdraw funds in response to it could contribute to faster and more costly bank runs.

While the overwhelming majority of savings accounts are below the deposit insurance limit, the rise in uninsured deposits has made the banking system more likely to be exposed to a bank run, the report said. At its peak in 2021, uninsured deposits accounted for nearly 47% of domestic deposits, the highest figure since 1949.

We prefer targeted coverage, where business accounts are treated separately and have higher coverage limits than individuals. This would require congressional approval.

1683010331Struggling Superdry finds new cash by selling shares.

Struggling fashion brand Superdry plans to sell 15 million shares worth of stock to help deal with sluggish consumer spending.

Last month, the retailer said it was considering raising money to help get it out of the current turbulence. It blamed cost of living pressure on weak demand.

Superdry CEO Julian Dunkerton (Superdry/PA)

/ PA Average

The company is seeking additional funding to help develop its transformation plan. In March, we sold our IP rights in Asia for $50 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/business/ftse-100-live-hsbc-profits-bp-results-eu-inflation-b1078083.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos