WATCH: Biden says US and Philippines are ‘ironclad’ partners amid tensions in China





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden reiterated the United States’ commitment to the security of the Philippines and underscored the deep friendship of the two nations as he welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House on Monday as concerns grow over the Chinese Navy’s harassment of Philippine ships in the South China Sea.

Marcos’ visit to Washington comes after the United States and the Philippines wrapped up their largest wartime exercise last week and the two countries’ air forces will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines on Monday since 1990. The Philippines agreed this year to give the United States access to four more bases on the islands as the United States seeks to deter increasingly aggressive Chinese actions towards Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. .

Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing fishermen in waters near the Philippines’ shores but which Beijing claims as its own.

But as Biden sat down with Marcos, the US president went out of his way to note the progress of the US-Philippine relationship, which has seen ups and downs over the years and was in a difficult spot when Marcos took office less than a year ago. .

We are facing new challenges and I couldn’t think of a better partner than you. Biden told Marcos at the start of their Oval Office meeting. The United States also remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the Philippines, including in the South China Sea, and we will continue to support the military modernization of the Philippines.

Marcos said the relationship was critical as the Philippines and the Pacific currently find themselves in the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world.

Monday’s Oval Office meeting is the latest high-level diplomacy with Pacific leaders by Biden as his administration faces increased military and economic assertiveness from China and worries about North Korea’s nuclear program. Marcos’ official visit to Washington is the first by a Philippine president in more than 10 years.

The US president last week hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit during which the two leaders introduced new measures aimed at deterring North Korea from launching an attack on its neighbors. Biden is due to visit Japan and Australia in May.

The two sides are expected to discuss the security situation and present new economic, educational, climate and other initiatives as part of Marcos’ four-day visit to Washington, according to two senior Biden administration officials.

The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to preview the leaders’ meeting, said the White House will use the visit to announce the transfer of three C-130 jets and coastal patrol boats to the Philippines, a new mission American business focused on increasing U.S. investment in the Philippines’ innovation economy, new educational programs and more.

Increased Chinese harassment of ships in the South China Sea added another dimension to the visit. On April 23, Associated Press reporters and other media were on board the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocked the Philippine patrol boats heading towards the disputed bench. The Philippines has filed more than 200 diplomatic protests against China since last year, at least 77 since Marcos took office in June.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Saturday called media reports of the encounters a stark reminder of Chinese harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols in their economic zone. exclusive.

“We call on Beijing to desist from its provocative and dangerous conduct,” Miller said.

U.S. and Taiwanese officials have also been troubled by recent critical comments by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian about the Philippines granting the U.S. military increased access to bases.

At a forum in April, Huang reportedly said the Philippines should oppose Taiwan independence if you really care about the 150,000 OFW in Taiwan, using the acronym Filipino Workers Overseas.

China claims the self-governing island as its own. The Philippines, like the United States, has a one-China policy that recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations with Taiwan. Marcos did not explicitly say that his country would help the United States in any military eventuality in Taiwan.

READ MORE: China warns against deepening security alliance as US, Philippines hold combat drills

Officials described Huang’s comments as one of several recent provocative actions by the Chinese to pressure the Philippines.

An official said Marcos still wanted to work closely with Washington and Beijing, but found himself in a situation where China’s actions were deeply concerning.

The close relationship between the United States and the Philippines was not a given when Marcos took office. The son and namesake of the late Philippine strongman had seemed determined to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who pursued closer ties with China.

Before Marcos took office last year, Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the White House National Security Council, acknowledged that historical considerations could present challenges for the relationship with Marcos Jr. was an indirect reference to long-standing litigation in the United States. against the estate of his father, Ferdinand Marcos.

In 1996, a US appeals court upheld damages of approximately $2 billion against the former Marcos estate for the torture and murder of thousands of Filipinos. The court upheld a 1994 verdict by a jury in Hawaii, where he fled after being ousted from power in 1986. He died there in 1989.

Marcos noted that he last visited the White House when his father was in office.

Biden and Marcos met in September at the United Nations General Assembly, where the US president acknowledged the two countries’ sometimes checkered past.

During their private meeting, Biden, a Democrat, emphasized to Marcos his desire to improve relations and asked Marcos how the administration could fulfill your dreams and hopes,” a senior administration official said. at the Associated Press.

Marcos is also scheduled to visit the Pentagon, meet with cabinet members and business leaders, and deliver remarks at a Washington think tank during his visit.

Gomez reported from Manila. AP writer Colleen Long contributed reporting.

