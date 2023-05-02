The UK government has said it is withdrawing new rules on overseas work in Scotland.





Last month, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley appeared to have sent a letter to all British diplomats with four demands on the handling of foreign visits and discussions by Holyrood ministers.

The rules were as follows: every ambassador must collect information about the Scottish Minister’s travels abroad. All correspondence between the Scottish government and foreign countries must go through the UK. Finally, British officials must attend meetings with Holyrood officials and foreign officials.

In a move that has been described as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘undemocratic’, the British government has set four main rules for Scottish governments working abroad.

The letter was criticized by experts, including Dr Kirsty Hughes of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, who previously served on the European Commission.

Now Foreign Secretary Angus Robertson has sent a letter asking Cleverly to withdraw its guidance warning concerned about the damage. [it] It can contribute to Scottish trade, cultural exchange and education, and to the good of Scotland in general.

Robertson said he first learned of the guidelines from a newspaper reporter rather than a UK government figure. He told Cleverly that the guidelines would be impracticable, expressing concern about the many omissions and misleading claims.

The minister said Scotland, as an ancient country, has a long history of international intervention, but the attempt to scale back the work is another example of the Tory’s plans to retreat from power.

Robertson told Cleverley that the British government’s apparent decision to reduce Scotland to the status of a mere administrative unit and to be characterized as such by British government diplomats was unacceptable.

Elsewhere in the letter, Robertson questioned British ministers about fears that the Scottish government could encroach on issues pending during international conferences.

He noted that suspending international relations had no legal effect preventing Scottish ministers from communicating with foreign officials or agencies unless they claimed to be representing the UK or reaching an agreement mandating the UK.

Robertson said it goes without saying that Scottish government ministers would never claim to represent Britain. It is well known to foreign governments that we have very different views on issues such as immigration, asylum and Brexit, and it is absurd to think that our views could be confused with those of the UK government.

Robertson concluded the letter by condemning the British government’s attempts to censor Scottish ministers.

[The letter and guidance] It gives an inaccurate picture of both how the federation itself should operate and how it is mandated. And, among other things, he wrote, they would damage the Scottish economy and various Scottish interests.

For this reason, I ask you to withdraw both the instructions and your letter.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “The UK offers the world’s finest, extensive and professional diplomatic services and people from all over the UK represent our interests abroad.”

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, G7, NATO, and Commonwealth, the UK exerts unrivaled influence on the international stage.

We are effectively communicating for the sake of the whole of the UK, including ensuring that Scotland’s interests are at the center of our international agenda.”

Commenting on his letter, Robertson explained that pastoral activity abroad is a key driver of opportunity in areas such as foreign investment.

Well-being Economy Minister Neil Gray visited Japan just days after Japanese company Osaka announced it would build a large-scale electric cable manufacturing plant in Highland.

Excluding London, Scotland leads the way in attracting only 1.8% of total UK investment, with foreign direct investment in Scotland increasing by 14% since 2020.

“We will of course resist moves by the UK government to reduce these types of visits and the opportunity to promote Scottish trade and investment opportunities,” Robertson said.

