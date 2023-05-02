US DOT announces changes to drug testing for truck drivers





The U.S. Department of Transportation is making changes to workplace drug and alcohol testing programs, including adding another option for the sample collection process.

In a final rule to be published in the Federal Register on May 2, the agency will announce an amendment to its drug testing program that will allow the inclusion of saliva testing. According to the US DOT, the supplemental testing method will give employers a choice that will help combat employee cheating on urine drug tests and provide a less intrusive way to meet program safety goals.

According to the US DOT, the final rule is not intended to replace current collection methods, but simply to add to the choices employers and drivers have when taking an agency-issued test.

HHS has determined that oral fluid drug tests, like urine drug tests, are accurate and defensible, the agency wrote in its final rule. Because both drug testing methodologies are scientifically accurate and forensically defensible, there is no reason to eliminate either methodology. Similarly, we see no reason to impose any of these methods.

The rule will go into effect 30 days after it is posted. Before the rule takes effect, the US Department of Health and Human Services will need to certify labs to perform oral fluid testing. At present, the agency has not yet certified a laboratory for the oral fluid collection method.

The regulations follow the 2019 HHS rule that allowed federal executive agencies to use oral fluid samples as part of their drug testing program. Although this rule came into effect in early 2020, each agency is required to follow its own rule-making process. For the US Department of Transportation, this process began in February 2022.

The regulations will apply to all federal offices that fall under US DOT control. Industries regulated by the following agencies will be affected by the impending changes:

Federal Aviation Administration Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Federal Railroad Administration Federal Transit Administration

The US DOT says the reason for the addition can help serve two purposes. First, the addition of oral fluid collection gives individuals greater flexibility in choosing the testing method. This can be particularly useful when certain medical conditions make providing a urine sample problematic. Additionally, individuals can weigh the costs associated with each type of test before choosing a collection method, which could help drivers save money.

The second reason for including saliva testing is confidentiality. In some cases, US DOT drug testing will need to be directly observed to confirm sample accuracy. In these cases, the agency says the oral fluid test is an ideal alternative.

All oral fluid collections are directly observed as they are always collected in front of the collector. Unlike a directly observed urine collection, a mouth fluid collection is much less intrusive to the privacy of the employees being tested, the agency wrote. Therefore, the addition of saliva testing as an option is consistent with the careful balance between an individual’s right to privacy and the Department’s strong interest in maintaining transportation safety by deterring the consumption of illicit drugs.

In March 2022, the agency sought public comment on the then-proposed drug testing regulations. They received over 450 comments, including those from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

OOIDA agrees with the DOT’s assessment that saliva testing would be less expensive than urine testing, the Association wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. We also agree that collecting a mouth fluid sample might take less time than collecting a urine sample and can take place in more convenient or accessible locations, providing drivers with more flexibility and cost savings. of costs.

While the Association supported the inclusion of oral fluid testing as an alternative collection method, it stressed the need for the agency to help educate the industry more about its possible benefits before doing so. OBLIGATORY.

Going forward, the department should continue to educate industry stakeholders on the scientific and forensic soundness of oral fluid testing. Oral fluid testing should remain an alternative to urinalysis until transportation workers and employers become familiar with the mandatory guidelines established by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The regulations only call for the addition of an oral fluid test. In the final rule, adds the US DOT, it is important to note that hair testing falls outside the scope of this regulation.

OOIDA has been vocal in its opposition to the agency including hair testing, questioning its reliability due to environmental contamination and interference of cosmetic treatment on hair analysis. Additionally, the Association says variations in hair types can create problems during testing. LL

