UK house prices unexpectedly rise in April as borrowing costs ease





Data from mortgage provider Nationwide showed that UK house prices rose unexpectedly between March and April.

Inflation rose 0.5% last month, ending a seven-month decline and beating analysts’ expectations of a 0.4% decline.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwides, said the tentative outlook for the recovery in the real estate market reflects recent improvements in consumer confidence and easing in mortgage rates after peaking in the fall following Liz Trusss’ mini-budget. I pointed out the signs.

Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in more than a year in February. Mortgage approvals for March are expected to show a second consecutive increase in March.

Tomer Aboudi, director of property lender MT Finance, said buyers are finally making their move after months of waiting. He reversed the trend because of expectations that inflation would fall sharply by the end of the year, and because the Bank of England’s bank rates were approaching a peak.

Home prices fell 2.7 percent compared to April last year, Nationwide said. That’s smaller than analysts’ forecasts for last month’s 3.6% decline and 3.1% decline, the biggest contraction since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Knight Frank’s head of UK housing research, Tom Bill, said the property market isn’t falling off a cliff, it’s going back to Earth.

The average house price in April rose to 260,400 won. This is down from the peak of 274,000 in August, but still 44,000 above February 2020 levels, before the first Covid-19 restrictions. This reflects a booming market with record low interest rates, making properties that many households cannot afford.

Robust nominal wage growth and easing in mortgage rates could help home affordability in the coming months, but many economists said April’s rise in prices is unlikely to be the start of a significant rebound.

Nationwides Gardner said any uptrend is likely to remain fairly normal as a result of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and mortgage rates are still higher than last year.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at the consulting firm Pantheon Macro Economics, expects the housing market to bottom out later this year, resulting in an 8 per cent drop in prices from peak to trough. .

Toomes said demand would be weak enough that inventory of unsold properties would continue to rise and prices would continue to fall.

