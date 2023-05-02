US could default on debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t act, Yellen says





CN—

The United States could default as soon as June 1 if Congress does not settle the debt limit by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will not be able to continue meeting all government obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not increase or does not suspend the debt ceiling before that date. , Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The accelerated timeline increases pressure on President Joe Biden and House Republican lawmakers to speed up their debt ceiling discussions. After months of stalled talks, the president called the four congressional leaders on Monday afternoon and invited them to a meeting on May 9.

Yellen warned that the actual date by which the Treasury exhausts its ability to pay government bills on time and in full could be several weeks later than those estimates. She noted that it is impossible to pinpoint an exact date since the amount of revenue the federal government collects and the amount it spends varies.

She will continue to update Congress as more information becomes available, but she reiterated that it is imperative that lawmakers act as soon as possible.

We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States. , wrote Yellen.

If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, hurt our position as a global leader and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests, she said. for follow-up.

The Congressional Budget Office also updated its forecast on Monday, saying there is a significantly higher risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June due to weaker-than-expected tax collections. He originally predicted that the default could occur between July and September.

When the United States reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January, Yellen advised Congress that the available cash and extraordinary measures were expected to last at least until early June. But she warned that the projection was subject to considerable uncertainty.

Various forecasters have estimated that the so-called X date, when the United States defaults, would come sometime in the summer or early fall.

The likelihood of an early June default has increased in recent weeks when April tax receipts were weaker than expected. A trio of analysts have released reports warning that the default date could soon arrive.

However, a surge in tax receipts last week prompted two analysts to revise their forecasts for the second half of July.

If tax collections end up being enough to keep treasury coffers afloat until early June, it’s likely the government won’t default until much later in the summer. The agency will receive another cash injection from estimated second-quarter tax payments, which are due June 15, and from an extraordinary measure that becomes available at the end of this month.

Biden told Congressional leaders Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and McCarthy that he wanted to discuss the need for pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling.

The White House maintains its position that it will not negotiate the debt ceiling.

The invitation comes after McCarthy noted earlier Monday that he has yet to hear from the president, nearly a week after the House passed his package to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion. dollars. However, the bill also includes spending cuts, enhanced work requirements in safety net programs and other measures that Democrats would not agree to.

Schumer sent a letter to his colleagues on Monday expressing Senate Democrats’ opposition to the House package.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/01/politics/debt-ceiling-yellen-congress-default/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos