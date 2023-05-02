UK house prices rise for first time in 8 months | house price





UK house prices rose 0.5 per cent in April after seven months of decline, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

With a small increase, the median home price rose to 260,441 last month from 257,122 in March. Compared to April of last year, prices fell 2.7% following a 3.1% year-over-year decline in March.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said the latest figures suggest there are tentative signs of a recovery. Property prices are still 4% below their August peak.

He noted that Bank of England data showed that the number of mortgages approved for home purchases in February was nearly 40 per cent lower than a year ago and about a third lower than pre-pandemic levels. But in recent months, industry data on mortgage applications shows signs of recovery.

This coincides with recent changes in consumer sentiment, he said. Confidence remains dampened by historical standards, but people’s views of both their own financial position over the next 12 months and the general economic situation for the coming year have improved markedly in recent months.

house price chart

A sharp drop in inflation in the second half of the year, as most analysts and the Bank of England expect, would bolster confidence, especially if job market conditions remain strong. Unemployment remains relatively low despite the economic downturn.

This in turn is likely to support a modest recovery in housing market activity, Gardner said. However, with average incomes not keeping up with inflation and diverging significantly over the past few years, any upward momentum is likely to remain fairly modest as household finances will take time to recover.

Mortgage interest rates are well below the peaks seen in the aftermath of Liz Trusss’ disastrous mini-budget last year, but interest rates are more than double what they were a year ago. The Bank of England has quickly raised rates to 4.25% for the 11th time in a row to contain inflation above 10%. When policymakers meet next week, they are expected to raise the benchmark rate another quarter of a point to 4.5%.

Mortgage Rate Chart

Tom Bill, Head of UK Housing Research at real estate firm Knight Frank, said:

Price declines are bottoming out and many buyers have embraced the new normal for mortgage rates as stability in the lending market returns. Activity this year has been solid, not flashy, fueled by savings accumulated during the pandemic, record levels of home equity and a strong job market. Supply is increasing, putting downward pressure on prices, but the market is going back to earth rather than falling off a cliff.

