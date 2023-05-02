



Zhang, X., Liu, W. & Zhao, Y. Cambrian Burgess Shale Formation Lagersttten in Southern China: Distribution and Significance. Gondwana Res 14, 255262 (2008).

Holmes, JD, Garca-Bellido, DC & Lee, MSY Comparison between Cambrian Lagersttten combinations using multivariate, parsimonious, and Bayesian methods. Gondwana Res 55, 3041 (2018).

Muscente, D. et al. A collection of fossils exceptionally preserved through geologic time and space. Gondwana Res 48, 164188 (2017).

Gaines, RR et al. Mechanism for preservation of the Burgess Shale type. Procedure Natl Acad. science. USA 109, 51805184 (2012).

Gaines, R. R. Burgess Conservation and spatiotemporal distribution of Shale types. paleontology. Soc. pap. 20, 123146 (2014).

Van Roy, P. et al. Ordovician fauna of the Burgess Shale type. Nature 465, 215218 (2010).

Botting, JP, Muir, LA, Jordan, N. & Upton, C. Ordovician transformations for Burgess Shale-type biota. science. 5, 9947 (2015).

Van Roy, P., Briggs, DEG & Gaines, R. R. Fossils of Fezouata from Morocco; A special record of marine life in the Early Ordovician. J. girl. Soc. 172, 541549 (2015).

Saleh, F. et al. Taphonomic bias in exceptionally conserved biota. earth planet. science. Lett. 529, 115873 (2020).

Botting, JP Hexactins from the protomonaxonid sponge Choiaella and the proposal of Ascospongiae (November class) as formal replacements for Protomonaxonida. bull. geography. 96, 265277 (2021).

Van Roy, P., Daley, AC & Briggs, DEG Anomalocaridid ​​trunk limb homology revealed by a giant filter feeder with a pair of flaps. Nature 522, 7780 (2015).

Vinther, J., Parry, L., Briggs, DEG & Van Roy, P. Ancestral forms of crown group molluscs revealed by a new Ordovician stem aculiferan. Nature 542, 471474 (2017).

Pates, S., Botting, JP, McCobb, LME & Muir, LA A small Ordovician hurdiid from Wales demonstrates the adaptability of Radiodonta. R. Soc. Open Science 7, 200459 (2020).

Farrell, . C., Martin, MJ, Hagadorn, JW, Whiteley, T. & Briggs, DEG Beyond Beechers Trilobite beds: extensive pyrolysis of soft tissues in the late Ordovician Taconic foreland basin. Geology 37, 907910 (2009).

Young, GA et al. Great Canadian Lagersttten 3. Late Ordovician Konservat-Lagersttten of Manitoba. geography. can do. 39, 201213 (2012).

Google Scala

Gabbott, SE, Browning, C., Theron, JN & Whittle, RJ Late Ordovician Soom Shale Lagersttte: A remarkable post-glacial fossil and sedimentary record. J. girl. Soc. https://doi.org/10.1144/jgs2016-076(2017).

Briggs, DEG, Liu, HP, McKay, RM & Witzke, BJ Winneshiek Biota: Very well-preserved fossils from a Middle Ordovician impact crater. J. girl. Soc. 175, 865874 (2018).

Hearing, TW et al. Survival of Burgess Shale type animals in a mid-Ordovician deep-sea environment. J. girl. Soc. 173, 628633 (2016).

Bevins, RE, Lees, GJ & Roacht, RA Occurrence of Ordovician igneous rocks in the southern Wales Basin. girl. magazine. 129, 615624 (1992).

Cocks, LRM & Torsvik, TH Ordovician paleontology and climate change. Gondwana Res 100, 5372 (2021).

Davies, JR, Fletcher, CJN, Waters, RA & Wilson, D. Llanilar and Rhayader Geology of the Nearby Countries: Memoirs for 1:50000 Geological Sheets 178 and 179 (England and Wales) (HM Stationery Office, 1997).

Gradstein, F., Ogg, J., Schmitz, M. & Ogg, G. (eds) Geological time scales (Elsevier, 2012).

Pates, S., Botting, JP, Muir, LA & Wolfe, JM Ordovician opabiniid-like animals and the role of the nose in arthropod head evolution. Nat. public. 13, 6969 (2022).

Botting, JP & Ma, JY Hyalonemic sponge (Hexactinellida: Amphidiscophora) from the Middle Ordovician of Builth Inlier, Wales. Palaeoworld 31, 621632 (2022).

Yang, X. et al. Juvenile-rich palaeocommunities in the Cambrian Chengjiang biota shed light on paleontological booms or paleoenvironments. Nat. eco. Evolution 5, 10821090 (2021).

Tanaka, G., Hou, X., Ma, X., Edgecombe, G. D. & Strausfeld, N. J. Chelicerate neural grounding patterns in Cambrian large arthropods. Nature 502, 364367 (2013).

Olesen, J., Haug, JT, Maas, A. & Waloszek, D. External morphology of Lightiella monniotae (Crustacea, Cephalocarida) in the light of Cambrian Orsten crustaceans. Arthropod rescue. Dev. 40, 449478 (2011).

Butterfield, NJ & Harvey, THP Small Carbonaceous Fossils (SCFs): A New Scale of Early Paleozoic Paleontology. Geology 40, 7174 (2012).

Wallet, E., Slater, BJ, Willman, S. & Peel, JS Small Carbonaceous Fossils (SCFs) from Northern Greenland: New Perspectives on Metazoan Diversity in Early Cambrian Shelf Environments. pap. Paleontol. 7, 14031433 (2021).

Wolfe, JM, Daley, AC, Legg, DA & Edgecombe, GD Fossil calibration of the arthropod tree of life. earth science. 160, 43110 (2016).

Caron, JB & Jackson, DA Paleoecology of Greater Phyllopod Bed Communities, Burgess Shale. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 258, 222256 (2008).

Caron, JB, Conway Morris, S. & Shu, D. Tentacle fossils from the Cambrian of Canada (British Columbia) and China (Yunnan) interpreted as primitive deuterostomes. PLoS ONE 5, e9586 (2010).

Maletz, J. Hemichordata (including Enteropneusta & Pterobranchia, Graptolithina): A Review of the Preservation of Fossils as Organic Material. bull. geography. 95, 4180 (2020).

Kimmig, J., Couto, H., Leibach, WW & Lieberman, BS Soft-body fossils from the upper part of the Valongo Formation (Middle Ordovician: Dapingian-Darriwilian), northern Portugal. science. Nat. 106, 27 (2019).

Botting, JP, Muir, LA, Sutton, MD & Barnie, T. Welsh Gold: A new Degraded Ordovician biota exceptionally preserved. Geology 39, 879882 (2011).

Fu, D. et al. Qingjiang biotaa Burgess Shale-type fossil Lagersttte from the Early Cambrian of Southern China. Science 363, 13381342 (2019).

Caron, JB & Jackson, DA Taphonomy from the Greater Phyllopod Bed Community, Burgess Shale. Palaios 21, 451465 (2006).

Saleh, F. et al. Insights into the preservation of the soft parts of Early Ordovician Fezouata Biota. earth science. 213, 103464 (2021).

Zhao, F. et al. Spatial variation in diversity and composition in Lower Cambrian (Series 2, Stage 3) Chengjiang biota, Southwest China. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 346, 5465 (2012).

Servais, T., Owen, AW, Harper, DAT, Krger, B. & Munnecke, A. The Great Ordovician Biodiversification Event (GOBE): The Paleontological Dimension. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 294, 99119 (2010).

Forchielli, A., Steiner, M., Kasbohm, J., Hu, S. & Keupp, H. Taponomic Characteristics of Early Cambrian Burgess Shale-type Fossil Lagersttten from Clays in Southern China. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 398, 5985 (2014).

Conway Morris, S. Fossil priapulid worms. speculation. pap. Paleontol. 20, 195 (1977).

Google Scala

Peel, JS, Stein, M. & Kristensen, RM Cambrian stem line life cycle and morphology of loriciferans. PLoS ONE 8, e73583 (2013).

Harvey, TH and Butterfield, NJ Exceptionally preserved early animal invasions of Cambrian loriciferans and meiobenthos. Nat. eco. Evolution 1, 0022 (2017).

Servais, T. et al. Beginning of the Ordovician Plankton Revolution in the Late Cambrian. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 458, 1228 (2016).

Vinn, O. Ordovician and Silurian predation of Baltica. history. viol. 29, 1116 (2017).

Botting, JP A very well-preserved Middle Ordovician sponge from the Llandegley Rocks Lagersttte in Wales. Paleontology 48, 577617 (2005).

Zhang, L. et al. Diverse cuticles remain in SSF assemblages in Cambrian (series 2) China and pioneer metazoan colonization of near-marine environments. paleontology. Paleoclimatol. Palais Ecole. 567, 110192 (2021).

Harvey, TH, Ortega-Hernndez, J., Lin, J.-P., and Zhao, Y.-L. & Butterfield, NJ Burgess Shale-type microfossils from the Middle Cambrian Kaili Formation in Guizhou Province, China. Acta Paleontol. pole. 57, 423436 (2011).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-023-02038-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos