Janet Yellen warns US could default by June 1 if debt ceiling not addressed





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the US government may not be able to pay its bills as soon as June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

“After reviewing recent federal tax revenues, our best estimate is that we will not be able to continue to meet all government obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, unless Congress increases not or suspend the debt ceiling before this time,” Yellen wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Her warning comes as Republican lawmakers and the Biden administration appear no closer to reaching a debt deal than they were earlier this year, when she began ringing the bell. alarm about an impending crisis.

Later Monday, President Joe Biden called the four congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling and invited them to meet next week, May 9, to discuss the debt ceiling, as well as the budget for fiscal year 2024.

In response to Yellen’s letter, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy countered that the House had acted, “and there is a bill in the Senate as we speak that would end the risk of default.” He added: “The Senate and the President need to get to work – and soon.”

Several Senate Republicans have said Yellen’s letter on the debt ceiling should spur Mr. Biden to engage in debt ceiling negotiations.

“I think Janet Yellen is just wearing his water trying to convince people that he doesn’t need to be in the room,” Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said.

When asked if Senate Republicans could support a net increase in the debt ceiling — that is, without any other attached legislation — Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he and his colleagues would not. not because it “won’t pass the House, won’t pass the Senate.”

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said he thinks Democrats shouldn’t make a deal with Republicans to avoid default.

“The premise here is that there should be no political concessions in exchange for preventing default, and that no political party should ever threaten to collapse the American economy just to enact its policy prescriptions,” Schatz said.

Yellen first wrote to Congress in January to let them know the United States should start using so-called “extraordinary measures” to pay the bills. At the time, she said the United States could default as soon as June if Congress did not act, although she did not say at the time when in June that might happen. Yellen said it would be impossible to offer an exact date, but said she would continue to update Congress.

“Given current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in a manner that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments,” wrote Yelen.

She also warned lawmakers against waiting until the last minute to reach an agreement, writing that they had learned from previous impasses over the debt limit that it could “seriously damage public confidence. businesses and consumers, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States.”

“If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, harm our position as a global leader, and raise questions about our ability to advance our national security interests,” Yellen wrote. .

Economists are keeping a close eye on incoming revenue as the debt limit looms. Earlier this year, the Bipartisan Policy Center estimated that the so-called ‘x-date’ would land sometime in the summer or early fall, but with tax revenue falling last month. , some bank economists have started advancing their deadlines on when the nation might default.

The Congressional Budget Office also said Monday that it also believes the Treasury Department is at “significantly higher risk” of running out of funds in early June because tax revenue was lower than it had forecast in February. .

Weijia Jiang contributed to this report.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

CBS News reporter covering economic policy.

