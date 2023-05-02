When will Prince Harry fly to England for King Charles’ coronation?





The Duke of Sussex is busy preparing for his long-awaited arrival in England for the coronation of King Charles, which will undoubtedly take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

Prince Harry, who will be making a short but exclusive visit, will arrive in London at some point this week to reunite with his family in public for the first time since his tell was revealed. – All memoirs, spares.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals a joke he shared with William at the Queen’s funeral.

It is not known how long the 38-year-old Harry will be staying in England following the historic event. However, it has been widely reported that the Duke will be returning to California as soon as the service ends to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

Prince Harry’s coronation ceremony marks the first reunion between Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales since the Queen’s funeral last September. We’ll also see Harry for the first time with his family after exposing his troubled relationship with them in the Netflix docuseries Harry and Megan and his new book.

While the father of two traveled to the UK for a High Court hearing last March, HELLO! Previously, he reported little chance of seeing his brother, Prince William or Princess Kate, while returning to England. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© GettyPrince Harry was last in England in March.

During a recent visit to the UK, Duke is likely staying at his Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, from which he and wife Meghan will be leaving this summer. In March, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan had been instructed by King Charles to leave their British bases, as they no longer work as royals and are now permanently residing in the United States.

Harry and Meghan considered the cottage a gift from the Queen (although it was only a lease, not an actual property she gave them) and used it every time they returned to England, including last year’s Queen’s coat of arms.

© Getty The Duke of Sussex will leave his wife, Meghan Markle, at home for his coronation.

However, royal observers have also noted that Harry and Meghan are now permanently residing in Montecito, California, and are returning to the UK less and less often. As such, the property is vacant most of the time.

Security is known to be a huge issue for Harry and Meghan. They are no longer entitled to royal police protection when visiting England. Harry is taking legal action to counter this decision and is taking strict measures to protect his Montecito home.

