Reviews | Even China is not convinced that it can replace the United States





There is an increasingly hardline view in Washington that China is seeking to supplant the United States as the world’s leading power and remake the international system in its illiberal image.

China has of course fueled these fears by building up its military, pressing disputed territorial claims, associating itself with a vengeful Russia and with its own rhetoric. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to thwart what he sees as US-led efforts to contain, encircle and suppress China, and said capitalism will inevitably perish and socialism will inevitably triumph.

But such ideological proclamations are partly driven by insecurity, most communist states have collapsed, and Chinese leaders fear they are next and are more aimed at inspiring national trust and loyalty to the party than at reflect actual policy or fixed beliefs.

Ideology in China is itself malleable, rather than a rigid cage that determines policy, and has been continually altered to justify maintaining one-party rule through decades of great change. Under Mao, for example, capitalists were persecuted as counter-revolutionaries. But under President Jiang Zemin, the Chinese Communist Party abandoned a fundamental Marxist belief in 2001 by accepting private contractors as party members. China’s economy today is more capitalist than Marxist and heavily dependent on access to global markets.

Assessments of China based on handpicked phrases from party propaganda overlook the frequent gap between rhetoric and reality. In 2018, for example, China cracked down on Marxist student groups and labor organizers, perhaps because, as noted by labor scholar and sociologist Eli Friedman, young activists embodied the Marxist principles that the CCP has long since given up in practice. Similarly, Beijing has for years emphasized the sanctity of national sovereignty and non-interference in a country’s internal affairs, while providing diplomatic cover for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leading Chinese intellectuals openly acknowledge the difficulty of reconciling what China says with what it does. Even we don’t believe much in what we say, said Chinese economist Yao Yang, known for his pragmatic views. Our goal is not to defeat liberalism, but rather to say that what we have can be as good as what you have. Jiang Shigong, a jurist and apologist for Mr. Xi’s political philosophy, wrote that socialism is not an ossified dogma, but rather an open concept waiting to be explored and defined.

China’s long-term ambitions are hard to know with certainty, and they can change. But it is currently far from clear that it can or even seeks to replace the United States as the world’s dominant power.

Mr. Xi and the CCP apparently see the United States as trying to keep China perpetually subordinate and vulnerable, opposing anything China does or advocates in an international system that Beijing says favors the United States and developed democracies. But, at a minimum, China seems more determined to change aspects of a system it has thrived in, making it safer for autocracy rather than replacing it.

Mr. Xi often declines this effort in his political slogans like the Chinese dream and a shared future for mankind. But debate continues in China about what these visions really mean and what costs and risks China should accept in its pursuit of global leadership. China’s development largesse overseas, for example, is constrained by the imperative to meet its own lingering development needs at home, as research by researcher Min Ye has shown. The same goes for other key Chinese strategies to expand its influence: its efforts to internationalize the renminbi and reduce the dominance of the dollar are limited by the tight grip it maintains on currency values, as well as by other capital controls. These policies help stabilize its economy and prevent capital flight, but they limit the renminbi’s global appeal.

US concerns often center on the legitimate fear that China might attack Taiwan. But despite threatening Chinese military drills meant to deter the self-governing island from moving closer to formal independence, many experts believe Beijing still prefers to achieve its long-held goal of peaceful reunification through measures other than war. China could lose in a war and face international sanctions and supply chain disruptions. These would be economically and politically devastating, undermining Mr. Xi’s main goals of regime security, domestic stability and national rejuvenation.

In the face of economic headwinds and a declining population, doubts are growing about China’s ability to achieve its goal of overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy, not to mention other indicators of leadership. global. It is widely recognized in China that it remains militarily, economically and technologically weaker than the United States and that further modernization depends on continued access to technology, capital and international markets within the framework of a stable economic order. It is impossible for America to contain China’s rise, noted the influential Chinese scholar Huang Renwei, and it is equally impossible for China to quickly overtake America.

China’s rhetoric on reforming global governance has resonated with many developing countries who also view international institutions as tilted against them. But there is little reason to believe that the CCP’s self-serving nationalist ideology will captivate the world, especially as Mr. Xi fuels distrust with his high-handed ways, his coercive tactics against foreign companies and his business partners and his politicians who increasingly smack of paranoia. China tends to be viewed more favorably in some parts of the developing world. But it owes more to economics than ideas, and its overseas investments have often been criticized for a lack of transparency, indebted poor countries, as well as environmental and other concerns.

The United States must continue to deter and guard against more threatening Chinese behavior, including strengthening Taiwan’s ability to resist coercion. But Washington should resist letting itself be guided only by fear, which threatens the responsible openness and dynamism of American technological and scientific leadership. Policymakers should pair deterrent threats with more robust efforts to seek a constructive relationship with China, while protecting core values ​​and interests of an inclusive international order and calling on Beijing to offer more credible assurances of its intentions. .

There is no doubt that China, whatever its trajectory, poses a huge and complex political challenge for America. But exaggerated fears of existential struggle increase the likelihood of conflict, crowd out efforts to address common challenges like climate change, and create a framework with us or against us that could alienate the United States from its allies and a much of the world.

Worse, knee-jerk maneuvering to out-compete or thwart China only validates hardliners in Beijing who believe America is relentlessly hostile and the only answer is to undermine the United States.

By continuing on this path, the two most powerful countries in the world could end up becoming the enemies they fear.

Jessica Chen Weiss (@jessicacweiss) is a professor of government at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis. She is the author of Mighty Patriots: Nationalist Protest in China’s Foreign Relations.

The Times is committed to publishing a variety of letters to the editor. We would like to know what you think of this article or one of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected]

Follow The New York Times Opinion section on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/04/opinion/china-us-world-order.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos